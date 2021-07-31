Tokyo Olympics 2020: Anirban Lahiri Needs 'miracle' For Podium Place In Men's Golf Event

Indian ace golfer Anirban Lahiri rescued his third round with a late birdie and an eagle to score a three-under 68 at the Tokyo Olympics. However, Lahiri's late attempt may not be enough to win him a medal due to his poor initial run. The 34-year old had a bogey in one of the two remaining holes in his second round, which placed him in the 24th spot at that stage. However, he ended tied at 28th after the third round with a total of 6-under 207.

#Golf :

After 3 rounds:

👉 Anirban Lahiri is tied at 28th spot with a score of 6-under 207.

👉 Udayan Mane is tied at 55th spot with a total of 2-over 273. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/2jLgIhjqRM — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2021

Frustrated Anirban Lahiri requires a "miracle" finish to win a medal

Anirban Lahiri was far from happy after a slow start at the Tokyo Olympics. Speaking after his round, Lahiri said, "It's been a disappointing 36 holes. I had a good finish to my round but I'm very disappointed, and barring a miracle, it will be hard for me to get on the podium tomorrow. I felt I was playing well and the first round started good but my second round, I kind of lost my momentum and never got it back. The course was very gettable but I haven't played anywhere near my A-game the last day and a half."

Meanwhile, Lahiri also cited the intense heat at the Tokyo Olympics for making it difficult for the players to compete at their top level. "It's extremely hot. For the guys who had to come back this morning to finish their rounds and who were here till late yesterday, myself included, it was quite energy-sapping. You needed to make birdies to get that energy going. I'm going to rest and come back out tomorrow and maybe try to shoot a 59," said Lahiri.

Anirban Lahiri has slow start at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Starting from tenth place in the third round, Anirban Lahiri had a birdie and a bogey in the first 15 holes. He then birdied the seventh and eagled his eight-shot for 3-under 68 to leave him six shots outside a potential podium finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Meanwhile, compatriot Udayan Mane finished the event tied in 55th place in the 60-player field.