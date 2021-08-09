Tokyo Olympics 2020: Reddit User Explains How He Watched All 339 Gold Medal Rounds Live

As the Tokyo Olympics 2020 concluded, a Reddit thread is doing rounds on various social media platforms in which a user has claimed that he watched all 339 gold medal events of the Games live. As per the images surfacing on social media, this user used as many as eight screens to watch multiple events at once.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Reddit user watches all 339 events live

A Reddit user named 'Slambodog' wrote on the social media platform that it was his lifelong dream to watch all Olympic events live. He first attempted to do so in 2008 when NBC streamed most events. However, he was unable to accomplish his dream as certain marquee sports such as Athletics were not made available for streaming. The Reddit user once again attempted to watch all Olympic events live in 2012 but fell short of watching one event. However, he finally achieved his dream during the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In a detailed post, the user explained how he accomplished to watch every minute of all 339 gold medal rounds live. "I didn't think it was humanly possible, and at one point during Day 16, I needed 8 screens to do it. Now let me explain the ground rules of this project. I chose the standard every minute by design, so I can go to the bathroom while multiple events are occurring or put my food in the oven. If I needed to spend more than a minute in the bathroom, I would have to watch on my phone and do it when only one event was taking place," according to the post.

An impressive effort for sure. A screen that he had shared as how it was made possible! pic.twitter.com/6wbtucEUCO — CSKForLifeMSDian (@herefortweets8) August 9, 2021

What Tokyo Olympics events did the Reddit user watch?

The Reddit user said that he watched both the snatch and clean and jerk for weightlifting, but events where a technical and free routine were added up (Rhythmic Gymnastics, Artistic Swimming), he only watched the free routine. As for golf, he watched the entire fourth round of both the men's and the women's tournaments as that is when the medals were handed out. However, he did admit that there were some 'partial failures' as he could not watch the deciding action of multiple events at once. If one were to access his Reddit thread, one can have a detailed look as to what errors he made while watching the gold medal matches of all the Tokyo Olympics events.

Reddit user explains the biggest failure

The Reddit user says he had his biggest failure while he was watching the women's high jump event. That is the time when he required eight screens. While explaining his failure, he said that he was watching the men's relay when the commentator said that the high jump event would be suspended while the race took place, as they would show the remaining jumps on that feed after. Hence, he minimized the high jump event on his laptop. Once the track event was over, he switched to the high jump event but could only watch the last jump of each contestant to determine the medals. Hence, the event he was watching was not 'technically live.'

Reddit user only eats food from Olympic sponsors

The Reddit user also said that he only consumes products from Olympic sponsors while watching the games. Ever since 2004, he wrote that he only ate from McDonald's and consumed products from other companies like Coca-Cola, Hershey's, and Kelloggs. And that is not the end of it as he also uses only sponsor products for his toiletries. All his toiletries were from Proctor & Gamble.

The Reddit user ended his post by mentioning that he had only 16 partial failures while watching the 339 events live. He also added that he is looking forward to being in Paris for the 2024 Olympics and watch as many events as he can. The entire Reddit viral thread can be tracked using the link below.