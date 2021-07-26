Tokyo Olympics: Ariarne Titmus Wins Gold; Coach Dean Boxall's Celebration Video Goes Viral

Australia swimmer Ariarne Titmus headlined the swimming event on Monday after doing the impossible i.e to beat decorated American swimmer Katie Ledecky in the finals of the 400m freestyle event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The much-anticipated battle saw Titmus winning the gold with a timing of 3:56.69, while Ledecky came second with a timing of 3:57.36. China’s Bingjie Li captured the bronze with the timing of 4:01.08. While Titmus win over Ledecky can be considered as the biggest upset her coach Dean Boxall hogged all the limelight following his wild celebration scenes in Tokyo.

Ariarne Titmus coach Dean Boxall's celebration video goes viral

Once Ariane's victory was confirmed, coach Boxall was seen ripping off his face mask, shouting and punching the air in following the win. He was also seen grabbing and furiously shaking a barrier in excitement. A nearby Olympics staffer attempted to calm Boxall down to no avail.

Ariarne Titmus’s coach after she beat Katie Ledecky in the 400m free 😂 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/7vypTbv1sZ — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) July 26, 2021

According to Channel 7, Titmus father could barely speak after watching his daughter win the Olympic medal. The family relocated to Noosa from Tasmania to progress Titmus’ swimming career. He said “I can’t believe it,” her father said. “I’ve lost my voice. I cannot believe it. Wow. Unbelievable. Just quite extraordinary. She’s done it. She’s actually done it. Wow. My God. Can’t believe it. Last hundred was just, she’s just focused. Determined. Gritty. Gutsy. Race, unbelievable.”

While speaking to the same broadcaster Titmus said “I can’t believe it. I’m trying to contain my emotions - I’ve got the 200 tonight!”. But oh my gosh I can’t believe it. This past year, I don’t know whether it’s gone fast or slow. More than anything, to get here was a relief, but to come here and do the job - I’m over the moon.”

Tokyo Olympics: Australia swimmer Ariarne Titmus stuns Olympic champion Katie Ledecky

Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 games, Titmus beat Ledecky at the 2019 world championships by over a second and the highly anticipated battle between two did not disappoint. Ledecky and Titmus swam stroke for stroke over the first 100 meters. The American swimmer then took a half-second lead at the 150m, and extended it slightly at the halfway point. However, Titmus waited until 150m to make her move in this battle. Ledecky led by just 0.16 seconds with 100 to go. Titmus took the lead with 50m to go and Ledecky also pushed hard but to no avail as Titmus won the contest in a time of 3:56.69, a new Oceania record.

Image: Tokyo 2020/ AUS Olympic team/ Twitter