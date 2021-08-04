Tokyo Olympics: Assam CM Lights Earthen Lamps To Pray For Lovlina Borgohain's Success

Ahead of Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's semi-finals on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lit an earthen lamp and prayed for her success on Tuesday. Lovlina is the first Assamese to secure a medal in the history of the Olympics and also the third boxer to win an Olympic medal.

Assam CM prays for Lovlina Borgohain's success

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with many others came together on Tuesday evening to light candles and lamps at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati. The program was conducted for praying for Lovlina's success in the semifinal round of the Olympics.

During the program, many people were seen lighting candles and the lamps in front of the statue of Radha Govinda Baruah. The program was inaugurated by the Chief Minister himself.

Many other personalities including Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Bimal Bora, Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan, and several other office-bearers of Assam Olympic Association were present at the location.

Check out the photos here:

To wish Lovlina on the eve of her much-awaited bout, I lit a ceremonial lamp before 'Singhapurush' Radha Govinda Baruah's statue at Nehru Stadium, Guwahati.



I earnestly appeal to all people of Assam to pray for her success and light lamps in their houses tomorrow morning.

2/2 pic.twitter.com/EPYTLqGjQW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 3, 2021

Sarma also appealed to everybody to pray for the Indian boxer and light a lamp for her success. Earlier, the information and public relations department of Assam has circulated a press release informing about the programme of lighting earthen lamps in the premises of Guwahati's Nehru Stadium to pray for Lovlina's victory at the Olympics Women's boxing semi-final.

Meanwhile, people in her village were also seen lighting lamps and praying for Lovlina.

Lovlina Borgohain in Tokyo Olympics

The 24-year-old Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain created history by storming to the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. She is all set to face Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semi-final bout. Earlier, she defeated Germany's Nadine Apetz and China's Chen Nien-chin and made her way to the semi-finals. Currently, she has assured a bronze medal for India and if things go right, she will soon win India's first gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

While the entire country is waiting for Lovlina's victory at the Games, her family has already started receiving thousands of messages and well-wishes.

(Image Credits: ANI)