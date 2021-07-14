Tokyo Olympics: Athletes To Put On Medals By Self, No Handshakes Or Hugs Allowed, Says IOC

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga chaired a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which is set to commence on 23 July. The meeting was also attended by Tokyo Olympics President Hashimoto Seiko.

The IOC President issued a statement regarding the handing out of medals at ceremonies in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, noting that the medalists will not receive their mementoes from dignitaries as they stand on the podiums. Instead, the three medals will be presented on a tray to the athletes who will then be required to hang them around their own necks in front of the empty stands. There will also be no handshakes or hugs.

"The medals will not be given around the neck," International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on July 14.

"They will be presented to the athlete on a tray and the athlete will take the medal him or herself. It will be made sure the person who will put the medal on the tray will do it with disinfected gloves. Presenters and athletes will wear a mask. There will be no handshakes and no hugs during the ceremony," he added.

85% of the athletes & officials vaccinated: IOC President

Another statement issued by the IOC President highlighted that 85% of the athletes and the officials who were going to be staying in the Olympic Village and almost 100% of the IOC Members and IOC staff were vaccinated. He said that the percentage of vaccinated international media representatives is between 70-80%. He also added that the upcoming Tokyo Games would be followed by billions across the world and that they would admire what the Japanese people have achieved under difficult circumstances.

Three test positive for COVID as arrivals start

In addition, the IOC was informed by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee about the 8,000+ people involved in the Games who travelled to Japan between 1 and 13 July. All were subjected to the screening testing regime and underwent pre-departure tests and health checks. Only three tested positive for COVID-19 after arrival and were immediately isolated, while the close contacts have been subject to the relevant quarantine measures.

(Image Credits: olympics.com)