Tokyo Olympics-bound Athletes To Get Over 160,000 Condoms Only To Take Back As 'souvenir'

No hugs or handshakes will be allowed during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the 33-page rulebook unveiled by the organizers warned alongside advising athletes to ensure they limit their contact with others. The highly-anticipated Tokyo Olympics, which was shelved in 2020 after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to be a one-of-a-kind event, especially with the restrictions that will be imposed on the athletes in view of COVID. Among the rules mentioned in the Olympic 'playbook', a particular custom of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to distribute condoms to the athletes but advising against its use has caught the eyes of many.

IOC to distribute over 150k condoms to athletes in Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will distribute over 160,000 free condoms to the 11,000-odd athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics. But here's the catch. Although each athlete is expected to get a quota of approximately 15 condoms each, they have been advised to not put themselves in a position where they'd need to be used. The athletes are expected to take the condoms back with them after the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics as a souvenir.

Why do Olympic athletes get condoms?

The IOC began the distribution of condoms to the athletes taking part in the Olympics after the outbreak of the Auto Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). Condoms were first given out to athletes in the 1988 Seoul Olympics following which it has become a tradition to do so for all the Olympics held since then. As per reports, over 110,000 condoms were earmarked for athletes in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea while 450,000 condoms were handed out in the 2016 Olympics at Rio.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 playbook

The rulebook strongly reiterated that athletes breaking the anti-virus rule would be ousted from the competition and advised against unnecessary physical contact. "If you have been to the Games before, we know this experience will be different in a number of ways," the guidebook warns. "For all Games participants, there will be some conditions and constraints that will require your flexibility and understanding".

As per the guidelines, the athletes will be tested for COVID-19 at least once every four days and those whose result returns positive will be barred from the competition, the rulebook said. The rulebook states that athletes will not be subject to quarantine on their arrival in Japan and permits them to access training camps before the commencement of the Olympics. The rulebook mandated the athletes to test negative for COVID-19 while boarding their flights to Japan and asked them to take another test upon their arrival. Further, athletes are restricted from visiting tourist spots, shops, restaurants or bars and are directed to wear masks at all times except while competing, training, eating, or resting.