Tokyo Olympics: Check Out Full List Of Cash Awards For Indian Medalists

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the Indian contingent registering their highest-ever medal tally in a single edition of the Games with a record of seven medals thereby, surpassing their previous best of six medals at the 2012 London Olympics.

India won one gold, two silver, and, four bronze respectively. While the athletes made the nation proud with their hard work, dedication, and never-say-die spirit, they also reaped fruits for the sincere efforts put in by them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how the athletes were rewarded for their respective podium finishes.

Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra cash awards

Neeraj Chopra helped the Indian contingent sign off with a bang as he struck gold in the men's javelin throw final as India finished at the top of the podium for the first time since the Beijing Games in 2008. The gold medal win was made possible courtesy of an 87.58m throw as none of the participants could go any further throughout the contest.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a special cash reward of Rs. 2 crores for Neeraj Chopra after his gold medal win on Saturday. However, things did not end right there as more cash awards came his way. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the Chennai Super Kings announced cash awards of Rs.1 crore each for the javelin thrower.

Edtech major BYJU’S also announced a sum of Rs. 2 crores for Chopra. Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister ML Khattar also announced a cash reward of a staggering Rs. 6 crores for Neeraj Chopra. Others including the Manipur government and Elan Group's chairman Rakesh Kapoor announced cash rewards of Rs.1 crore & 25 lakhs respectively.

Tokyo Olympics: Full list of awards for Indian medalists

Meanwhile, it has to be noted that BYJU’S also announced a sum of Rs.1 crore each to other medalists as well.

It was Mirabai Chanu who opened India's medal tally as she won silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting event on July 24. She narrowly missed out on gold to Hou Zhihui of China. The Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw decided to reward her by announcing a sum of Rs 2 crores. The star weightlifter also received a sum of Rs.1 crore from N Biren Singh who is the Chief Minister of Manipur. It jas also been learned that the Indian Olympic Association (IOC) will be awarding her a sum of Rs. 40 lakhs.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who became the second wrestler to win a silver medal in wrestling was awarded a sum of Rs. 4 crores from the Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar while he is set to receive Rs 40 lakhs from IOC apart from receiving Rs. 50 lakhs from the BCCI as well.

Bajrang Punia, who got the better of Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the men's wrestling bronze medal match also reaped fruits of his hard work as the Haryana government announced Rs 2.5 crores for him. Apart from that, even the BCCI announced a sum of Rs. 25 lakhs as well.

The Indian hockey team who brought home an Olympic medal (bronze) for the first time since 1980 would be receiving Rs 1.25 crore from BCCI, and Rs 25 lakh from IOC respectively. Meanwhile, the state governments also announced cash rewards for players of their respective states.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu who won bronze in Tokyo is entitled to get Rs 50 lakh under Andhra Pradesh’s sports policy. She will also be receiving Rs.25 lakhs each from BCCI & IOC respectively.

Last but not least, boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain who finished as the bronze medalist would be receiving a sum of Rs. 50 lakhs under Assam's sports policy. Apart from that, the Assam Congress has also announced a sum of Rs 3 lakhs as a cash prize.