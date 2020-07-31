Tokyo Olympics Could Witness 'limited Spectators' Next Year Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto has said that the now postponed Olympics and Paralympics could be held in front of "a limited number of spectators" next year because of concern around the pandemic.

As per reports, Muto said that the organisers will do everything they can "to make it to the opening ceremony” on July 23, 2021. The International Olympic Committee does not want any further delay in the games and wants to be prepared well in advance. Muto has urged everyone to focus on holding the event next year.

READ: Tokyo Head: Olympics Not Possible Under Current Conditions

Olympics with limited crowd

The 2020 Olympics have been postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which claimed more than 660,000 lives as across the world. Tokyo 2020 chief executive is now reported to mulling over staging events without capacity crowds

As per reports, Muto informed that the Olympics this time could be held with a limited number of spectators keeping in mind the social distancing protocols.

READ: "JOC Will Do Everything We Can To Hold Safe Tokyo 2020 Olympics", Says President

At the moment, Japan has banned visitors from more than 100 countries in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. While several medical experts have hinted that holding a global event will not be viable without a proven treatment or vaccine for the virus, Muto has reportedly said that a vaccine would be a benefit and not a precondition.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed last month and moved to a new slot of 23rd July to 8th August 2021. As per reports, newly re-elected Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike and her political rival Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to cooperate on handling the COVID-19 outbreak in order to safely hold the Olympics next year.

READ: Re-elected Tokyo Governor And Japanese PM Reaffirm Vow To Hold Safe Olympics

READ: 1928 Amsterdam: Women’s Track, Gymnastics Debut At Olympics