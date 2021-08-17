Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Down With Fever, Undergoing Health Check-ups

Neeraj Chopra, who scripted history at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, left a family ceremony in Panipat midway due to a high fever on Tuesday. The 23-year old javelin thrower won India its first goal medal in an athletics event and the first medal in a track and field event in the past 100 years. Even though Neeraj had a fever when he joined the rest of the Indian contingent on Independence Day, he did test negative for COVID a few days ago.

Neeraj Chopra underwent several health check-ups

According to Republic TV's sources, "Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is suffering from health issues. As a result, he underwent several health check-ups in Panipat today." Neeraj returned to his native place for the first time after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra's family planned a grand feast to welcome him home

According to ANI, Neeraj Chopra was about to be welcomed in Panipat with a grand feast organised by the family for around 30,000 people. The entire village and distant relatives were invited to the celebrations. Neeraj's mother Saroj Devi had said, "He will be receiving a grand welcome, I have prepared 'churma' for him. We will keep his gold medal in the temple, as it is after the blessings of the god that he has reached these heights. I am looking forward to his arrival."

As reported by ANI, another distant relative of Neeraj said, "We have made all the preparations. The welcome will be grand, and all the relatives and the whole village is invited. The gold medal will be kept in the temple, and some rituals will be performed. Food preparations for around 25 to 30 thousand people have been done, which needed manpower of about 150 people. The whole village is in a festive mood since the day he has won the medal."

Neeraj Chopra was felicitated for the historic achievement

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was felicitated by the Indian Government, the Sports Ministry and the Athletic Federation of India for his historic achievement post his return from the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj's achievement was such a golden moment that his javelin throw has also been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics at the Tokyo Olympics by World Athletics. Neeraj threw the javelin at a distance of 87.58m to win the gold medal.