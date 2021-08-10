Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Felicitated By Indian Army Chief, CDS Rawat

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday congratulated the star athlete Neeraj Chopra on his historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics. In a proud moment for India and the Armed forces, Neeraj Chopra, a serving soldier of the Indian Army, scripted history by winning the nation's first-ever Olympic gold medal.

The Army Chief exuded confidence that the world champion will continue to reach greater heights in the years to follow and inspire other sportspersons to bring bigger laurels and a greater honour to our nation. He interacted with the gold medalist and congratulated Chopra's family members on his performance. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army stated, "General MM Naravane #COAS interacted with Subedar Neeraj Chopra and complimented him for his unparalleled achievement in winning the Gold Medal in #Javelin at the #OlympicGames, #Tokyo2020"

General MM Naravane #COAS interacted with Subedar Neeraj Chopra and complimented him for his unparalleled achievement in winning the Gold Medal in #Javelin at the #OlympicGames, #Tokyo2020.(1/2)#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/5MpxxaZrVT — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 10, 2021

"General MM Naravane #COAS also congratulated the family members of Subedar Neeraj Chopra on his stupendous performance," Indian Army tweeted.

General MM Naravane #COAS also congratulated the family members of Subedar Neeraj Chopra on his stupendous performance. (2/2)#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/7ciroyUlg1 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 10, 2021

Furthermore, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat applauded the phenomenal javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra and complimented his performance in Tokyo Olympics that brought laurels to the nation. General Rawat complimented Chopra for his unparalleled achievement for India's history in track and field at Olympics.

General Bipin Rawat #CDS applauded Subedar Neeraj Chopra and complimented him for his phenomenal performance in #OlympicGames, #Tokyo2020 that brought laurels to the Nation.#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/dlfPXj8sVk — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 10, 2021

Neeraj Chopra on August 7 marked a milestone as he secured India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, thereby ending the nation's 100-year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics in the global mega-event. The star javelin thrower hurled the spear for a distance of 87.58m, securing the gold medal and leaving the athletic world into a state of euphoria.

Indian Army and the defence fraternity was quick to congratulate the 23-year-old from Khandra village near Panipat, Haryana for his glorious victory. Neeraj Chopra is a Subedar with the Four Rajputana Rifles regiment. He is a graduate of DAV College in Chandigarh. After joining the Army in 2016, he was selected for training at the 'Mission Olympics Wing' as well as the Army Sports Institute in Pune. It is an initiative by the Indian Army to identify and train promising athletes in 11 disciplines for several national and international mega sports events.

While speaking to Republic Media, the star athlete drew parallels to the life of a soldier and that of a sportsman. He confided that grit, determination and strength was a result of leading a rigid and disciplined life while serving in the Indian Army. He asserted the dire need to be dedicated to one's goals, happen what may. Chopra had also said that the lives of a soldier and an athlete are similar as both stays away from families and hometowns to excel and serve.

Neeraj Chopra breaks India's 100-year wait for Olympic medal in athletics

A pre-tournament medal contender, Chopra fuelled the country's expectations by topping the qualification round with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m. A PTI report had suggested that if Neeraj Chopra wins, he will deliver India's elusive Olympic medal in athletics and end a wait of 100 years.

Three track and field athletes were part of the five-member Indian team at the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium -- the other two being wrestlers. Since then, no Indian has won a medal in athletics. A farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana who took up athletics to shed flab, therefore, Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning the elusive medal, which the likes of late Milkha Singh and P T Usha let slip from their grasp in 1964 and 1984 editions.

