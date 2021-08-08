Tokyo Olympics: Indian Contingent At Games Village Celebrate Neeraj Chopra's Win, Watch

Indian athletes celebrated the javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold medal win at Games Village in Tokyo. Neeraj cut the cake and celebrated the day with the other medalists.

Manpreet launds Neerja's win

Men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh said, "The whole country is talking about Neeraj at the moment. He has done all the hard work and he deserves it (the gold). We all are very proud of him".

He added, "I also want to congratulate all the athletes who gave their best at the Olympics".

Earlier, the men's hockey team after 41 years of wait, brought an Olympic medal home- a bronze one, and gave Indians a movement to celebrate.

A majority of the Indian contingent will fly back to India on August 9. A host of felicitation ceremonies lined up for the medal winners.

Neeraj Chopra's historic win

Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he won India's first gold medal at the games and ended his nation's 100 years long wait of winning a medal in athletics in the mega-event. Not only this, he became the first athlete to win gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics and became the second-ever individual athlete to win a gold medal for India at the mega-event.

In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record and his throw was 87.03 m, the second throw was 87.58m, and the third throw was 76.79m. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, Chopra's first two throws were considered foul and the final throw was around 84 m high.

With this, the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London Games. Czech Republic throwers Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vitezslav Vesely (85.44m) took the silver and bronze respectively.

Bajrang Punia wins bronze medal

On August 7, Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched Bronze for the country in Men's Freestyle 65kg at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov by 8-0 in the bronze medal match.

(Image credit: AP)