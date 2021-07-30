Tokyo Olympics: Indian Fencer Bhavani Calls Mary Kom Her Inspiration, Pens Heartfelt Note

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi took to the microblogging platform to share a heart-melting appreciation post for India's women boxing champion Mary Kom. Taking to her Twitter account, Bhavani shared a picture of herself along with boxer Mary Kom. In the picture, Bhavani is seen smiling as she poses at the camera. Mary is also seen posing for the camera with a beautiful smile. Both of them can be seen in the Tokyo Olympics outfits in the pictures.

Sharing the picture, Bhavani expressed her honest feelings about Mary. She said Mary had greatly inspired her, and she is a role model for millions of girls and boys in our country. In her note, she complimented Mary and said, "age is just a number" for her, and over time, being a mother she had grown stronger, mentally and physically. While concluding her note, she also thanked Mary for encouraging the youth of the country.

I Salute 🤺 🇮🇳@MangteC ma'am has inspired me & millions of young Girls and Boys of our country to buckle up & take a shot at their Dreams.

An epitome of age is just a number & motherhood only makes a woman stronger in mind & body! Thankyou for encouraging the youths#cheer4India pic.twitter.com/ZP5LHvXtS7 — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) July 30, 2021

Bhavani Devi met Mary Kom at Tokyo Olympics

Bhavani met Mary in Tokyo Olympics, as both of them were present there to represent India. Although the duo came from different sports backgrounds, they were seen together at the Olympics. Talking about their sports careers, Bhavani is India's first and only fencer who is representing India in a contingent of 130 athletes. She has represented India on many occasions and has bagged many awards. Bhavani made history in Canberra in the Sabre event by becoming India's first athlete to win a gold medal.

On the other hand, Mary is one of India's most popular woman athletes. She is widely respected for her struggle in her boxing career. A recipient of many prestigious awards and titles, she is the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship. Besides being an excellent sportsperson Mary is also a parliamentarian in the Rajya Sabha.

Performance of Bhavani Devi and Mary Kom at the Tokyo Olympics

The 27-year-old Bhavani made her debut at the Tokyo Olympics, being the first fencer to represent India, Bhavani enjoyed a star-like following until she was defeated by French fencer Manon Brunet on Monday. However, this being her first match at the Olympics, the 27-year-old showcased an impressive performance. Bhavani defeated Tunisia's Ben Aziz Nadia and became the first Indian woman to secure a victory in fencing at the Olympics.

Big Day 🤺

It was Excitement & Emotional.

I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win.

I am sorry 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TNTtw7oLgO — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) July 26, 2021

World champion Mary Kom did not gain much from the Tokyo Olympics. She lost by 3:2 points in the 16th round of the flyweight boxing match. Mary was defeated by Ingrit Valencia.

Surprising..can anyone explain what will be a ring dress. I was ask to change my ring dress just a minute before my pre qtr bout can anyone explain. @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju @iocmedia @Olympics pic.twitter.com/b3nwPXSdl1 — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) July 30, 2021

Technically, both Mary Kom and Bhavani Devi are out of Tokyo Olympics.

