Tokyo Olympics: Indian Fencer Bhavani Calls Mary Kom Her Inspiration, Pens Heartfelt Note

Although Bhavani and Mary came from different sports backgrounds, they were seen together at the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi took to the microblogging platform to share a heart-melting appreciation post for India's women boxing champion Mary Kom. Taking to her Twitter account, Bhavani shared a picture of herself along with boxer Mary Kom. In the picture, Bhavani is seen smiling as she poses at the camera. Mary is also seen posing for the camera with a beautiful smile. Both of them can be seen in the Tokyo Olympics outfits in the pictures. 

Sharing the picture, Bhavani expressed her honest feelings about Mary. She said Mary had greatly inspired her, and she is a role model for millions of girls and boys in our country. In her note, she complimented Mary and said, "age is just a number" for her, and over time, being a mother she had grown stronger, mentally and physically. While concluding her note, she also thanked Mary for encouraging the youth of the country.

Bhavani Devi met Mary Kom at Tokyo Olympics

Bhavani met Mary in Tokyo Olympics, as both of them were present there to represent India. Although the duo came from different sports backgrounds, they were seen together at the Olympics. Talking about their sports careers, Bhavani is India's first and only fencer who is representing India in a contingent of 130 athletes. She has represented India on many occasions and has bagged many awards. Bhavani made history in Canberra in the Sabre event by becoming India's first athlete to win a gold medal.

On the other hand, Mary is one of India's most popular woman athletes. She is widely respected for her struggle in her boxing career. A recipient of many prestigious awards and titles, she is the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship. Besides being an excellent sportsperson Mary is also a parliamentarian in the Rajya Sabha.

Performance of Bhavani Devi and Mary Kom at the Tokyo Olympics

The 27-year-old Bhavani made her debut at the Tokyo Olympics, being the first fencer to represent India, Bhavani enjoyed a star-like following until she was defeated by French fencer Manon Brunet on Monday. However, this being her first match at the Olympics, the 27-year-old showcased an impressive performance. Bhavani defeated Tunisia's Ben Aziz Nadia and became the first Indian woman to secure a victory in fencing at the Olympics. 

World champion Mary Kom did not gain much from the Tokyo Olympics. She lost by 3:2 points in the 16th round of the flyweight boxing match. Mary was defeated by Ingrit Valencia.

Technically, both Mary Kom and Bhavani Devi are out of Tokyo Olympics.

