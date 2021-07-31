Tokyo Olympics: India's Schedule For August 1; PV Sindhu, Satish Kumar's Quest For Medal

Team India's 'Mission Tokyo' will resume on day 10 of the Olympics with all eyes on ace shuttler PV Sindhu and heavy-weight boxer Satish Kumar as both of them will be playing to bag a medal on Sunday. Apart from PV Sindhu and boxer Satish Kumar, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will take on Great Britain in the Quarter-Final (QF) at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch.

Coming to Team India's performance on Saturday, PV Sindhu's dream to win an Olympics medal was shattered as she was defeated by World Number 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) in the women's singles semifinals. Apart from PV Sindhu, India's challenge in Archery at Tokyo Olympics also eclipsed as Atanu Das was eliminated after a 6-4 loss to Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in 1/8 Eliminations of Men’s Individual event. On the other hand, boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) faced a defeat China's Li Qian as the Indian bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Li Qian won the bout by 5-0. The Chinese boxer advanced to the semi-finals of the showpiece event after winning against Rani in the women's middleweight category.

Apart from this, the Indian Women's Hockey Team sailed to the quarter-finals first time in 41 years. India's place in the knock-out stage of the tournament depended on the match between Ireland and Great Britain. And with Great Britain's win over Ireland, the Indian side qualified as they finished at the fourth-place finish in Pool A.

Here is India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics on August 1

Golf – Men’s Round 4 – Udayan Mane – 4:11 am

Equestrian – Cross County- Individual – Fouaad Mirza – 5:18 am

Golf -Men's Round 4- Anirban Lahiri- 5:55 am

Boxing – Men's +91Kg Quarterfinal: Satish Kumar vs B. Jalolov (UZB) – 9:36 am

Badminton – Women’s singles bronze medal – P.V. Sindhu vs He Bingjiao (CHINA) 5:00 pm

Hockey – Men's- Quarterfinal- India vs Great Britain – 5:30 pm

