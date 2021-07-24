Tokyo Olympics: India's Schedule For July 25; PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Sania Mirza In Action

India's 'Mission Tokyo' will continue on day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics with heavyweights like Rio Olympics silver-medalist PV Sindhu, boxer Mary Kom and Sania Mirza in the fray. The 'Super Saturday' at the Tokyo Olympics remained full of crests and troughs as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India's medal tally account while boxer Vikash Krishan was limited from the Tokyo Olympics. Now, it's time for Indian stalwarts to step into the Tokyo Olympics and make history on July 25.

India at Tokyo Olympics will begin their quest for medals with shooting and other sports like Artistic Gymnastics, Rowing, etc will follow it. On Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics, the qualification matches will kickstart at 5:30 am IST and it will be followed by the medal matches at 07:45 am. So here is the list of Indian athletes in action at the Tokyo Olympics on day 2:

Tokyo Olympics July 25 schedule

5:30 AM – Shooting – Women’s 10m air pistol qualification – Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal

6:30 AM – Artistic Gymnastics – Women’s all-around qualification – Pranati Nayak

6:30 AM – Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls repechage – Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh

6:30 AM – Shooting – Men’s skeet qualification – Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

7:10 AM – Badminton – Women singles – P. V. Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel)

07:30 AM- Tennis- Women's Doubles First Round- Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina

7:45 AM – Shooting – Women’s 10m air pistol final

8:35 AM – Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats – Nethra Kumanan

9:30 AM – Shooting – Men’s 10m air rifle qualification – Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar

10:30 AM – Table tennis – Men’s singles round 2 – G. Sathiyan

11:05 AM – Sailing – Men’s Laser heats – Vishnu Saravanan

12:00 PM – Shooting – Men’s 10m air rifle final

12:00 PM – Table tennis – Women’s singles round 2 – Manika Batra

01:30 PM – Boxing – Women’s flyweight round of 32 – M. C. Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Dominican Republic)

03.00 PM – Hockey – Men Pool A (India vs Australia)

03:06 PM – Boxing – Men’s lightweight round of 32 – Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack (Great Britain)

03:32 PM – Swimming – Women’s 100m backstroke heats – Maana Patel

03:47 PM – Swimming – Men’s 200m freestyle heats – Sajan Prakash

04:21 PM – Swimming – Men’s 100m backstroke heats – Srihari Nataraj

