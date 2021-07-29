Tokyo Olympics: India's Schedule For July 30; PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari's Quest For Medals

With a decent outing at the Tokyo Olympics on July 29, India's quest for its second medal will resume on Friday, July 30. India at Tokyo Olympics on July 30 will witness heavyweights like PV Sindhu, World Number 1 Archer Deepika Kumari, and also Team India's both hockey (Men & Women) team in action. On the other hand, the athletics event will kickstart at the Tokyo Olympics on July 30.

Coming to Team India's performance on July 29, boxing icon MC Mary Kom's dream to win her second medal at the Olympics eclipsed as she was defeated 3:2 by Ingrit Valencia. Apart from this, Boxer Satish Kumar moved on to the quarter-finals of the men's super heavyweight (+95 kg) category at the Tokyo Olympics after he beat Jamaican Ricardo Brown in the round of 16 at the Kokugikan Arena. Satish defeated Brown by a split decision of 4-1.

See here is India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics on July 30

EQUESTRIAN- 5 AM

Eventing Dressage Day 1 (Fouaad Mirza)

Golf- 5:22 AM

Men's Round 2 (Anirban Lahiri)

Shooting: 5:30 AM

Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Round (Rani Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker)

Archery: 6 AM

Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations (Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova of ROC)

Athletics: 6:17 AM

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2 (Avinash Mukund Sable)

Golf: 7:39 AM

Men's Round 2 (Udayan Mane)

TBD Athletics Women's 100m Round 1 - Heat 1 (Dutee Chand)

Hockey: 8:15 AM

Women's Pool A (India vs Ireland)

Boxing- 8: 18 AM

Women's Light (57-60kg) - Pre Lims- Round of 16 (Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand)

Athletics- 8:27 AM

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 5 (MP Jabir)

Sailing: 8:35 AM

49er Men's Race 7, 8 & 9 (KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar)

Women's Laser Radial - Race 09 & 10 (Nethra Kumanan)

Boxing: 8:48 AM

Women's Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal 2 (Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei)

Shooting: 10:30 AM

25m Pistol Women's Final (Subject to Qualification)

Sailing: 11:05 AM

Men's Laser - Race 09 & 10 (Vishnu Saravanan)

TBD Women's Individual QF, SF, and Final (Subject To Qualification)

Badminton: 1:15 PM

Women's Singles Quarterfinal (PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi of Japan)

EQUESTRIAN- 2 PM

Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2 (Fouaad Mirza)

Hockey- 3 PM

Men's Pool A (India vs Japan)

Athletics: 4:42 PM

4x400m Relay Mixed Round 1 - Heat 2 (Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri)

(Image Credits: Republic World)