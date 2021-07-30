Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: India's Schedule For July 31; PV Sindhu, Amit Panghal, Atanu Das In Action

With Team India confirming its 2nd medal, 'Mission Tokyo' will resume on day 9 with heavyweights like PV Sindu, Atanu Das, and Amit Panghal in the fray

India at Tokyo Olympics on July 31

Team India's 'Mission Tokyo' will resume on day 9 of the Olympics with all eyes on ace shuttler PV Sindhu and Archer Atanu Das as they both will be playing to bag a medal on Saturday. India had a productive day out at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday as Manpreet Singh & Co. defeated hosts Japan by a score of 5-3 at the Men's Hockey Pool A. Apart from this, boxer Lovlina Borgohain ensured the second medal for India by entering the semi-final of the Women's 69kg category. Borgohain defeated Nien Chin Chen in her quarterfinal bout with a score of 4-1 to secure the Bronze medal for India at the event. 

On Saturday, ace boxer Amit Panghal will also begin his Tokyo Olympics campaign as he will face Colombia's Martinez in Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Round of 16. Team India's women's hockey team will also be in action as they will step out to win the match against South Africa in order to qualify for the quarter-finals. The Indian women's hockey team had defeated Ireland by 1-0 and saved itself from the elimination. 

India’s Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020 July 31 -

Golf: 4:15 AM
Men’s Round 2 (Anirban Lahiri)

Athletics: 6:00 AM
Women’s discus throw qualification Group A (Seema Punia)

Golf: 6:00 AM
Men's Round 3 (Anirban Lahiri & Udayan Mane)

Archery: 7:18 AM
Men’s Individual Pre-Quarterfinal (Atanu Das vs T. Furukawa (Japan)) 

Athletics: 7:25 AM
Women’s Discus Throw Qualification Group B (Kamalpreet Kaur)

Boxing:Prelims: 7:30 AM
Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Round of 16 (Amit Panghal vs Y. Martinez (Colombia))

Shooting: 8:30 AM
Women's 50m Rifle 3 Qualifications (Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil)

Sailing: 8:35 AM
49er Men's Race 10,11 & 12 (Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar)

Hockey:8:45 AM
Women’s India vs South Africa 

TBD: Men’s Individual Final

Shooting: 12:30 PM
Women's 50m Rifle 3 Final (Subject To Qualification)

Badminton: 3:20 PM
Women’s Singles Semi-finals -  PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei)

Boxing: 3:36 PM
Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Quarterfinal 4 - Pooja Rani vs Li Qian

Athletics: 3:40 PM
Men’s Long Jump Qualification- Group B - Sreeshankar Murali

