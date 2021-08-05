Tokyo Olympics: Instagram Blocks Elaine Thompson Herah For Sharing Clips From Race Win

In what is being termed as an online debacle, Facebook Inc accidentally blocked the Instagram account of the world's fastest woman. On Tuesday, August 3, Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah took to Twitter to disclose that she had been blocked on the video-sharing platform for sharing two videos from her recent, history-making, Olympics races. Later, National Public Radio (NPR) reported that the videos were from her 100 and 200 meters races, both of which she won at the Tokyo Olympics.

After the information was made public, a spokesperson for Facebook disclosed that the ban was lifted immediately and her access to posting information was restored. The announcement was substantiated by the Olympian, who, on Wednesday, August 4, posted to her Instagram stories that she was now allowed to post.

I was blocked on Instagram for posting the races of the Olympic because I did not own the right to do so. So see y’all in 2 days — Elaine Thompson Herah (@FastElaine) August 3, 2021

Regardless, the temporary blockade triggered massive outrage online with many artists, athletes joining hands to slam the social media platform. American singer-songwriter Anita Baker said that all the performers whether creative or noncreative possess rights to their own images. Meanwhile, a Twitter user quipped, "But technically it's your race ...how can you not own the rights to your own. Race lol lol madness." Another user pointed out the capitalization of the Olympic games and wrote, "Even Olympic champions get blocked for posting themselves running... Capitalism."

Athletes, Artists, Creatives, have rights to their own image & likeness — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) August 3, 2021

It's not really Social Media's fault. They just don't want to get sued BY NBC and other channels around the world that paid for the rights. — SP Not the Ghost (@SPnottheGhost) August 3, 2021

You OWNED that race though! — Joe Fleming (@ByJoeFleming) August 3, 2021

TAKE AWAY THE #OLYMPICS FROM @NBC !!!



Terrible coverage, terrible platforms, terrible #Dcma! They're SUING and BANNING people for sharing clips of the #2020Olympics !!!#nbcfail — My Info (@SirGaryBusey) August 4, 2021

You really think it would be different if another network had the Olympics instead of NBC? — Olympic superfan (@Quaker2001) August 4, 2021

Thompson-Herah scripts history

Jamaica sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah has scripted history by becoming the first woman in the world to win women's 100m and 200m gold medals in two consecutive Olympic Games. The 29-year-old won gold in both the 100m and 200m races in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Jamaican sprinter had won Gold medals in the same contests. Elaine finished a 200m race in 21.53 seconds in the Japanese capital. On Saturday, she completed a 100m race in 10.61 seconds, breaking the Olympic record by 0.01 seconds which was set by Florence Griffith Joyner in the 1988 Seoul Games.

"Elaine Thompson-Herah does it again! It is the double-double for the #JAM sprint queen in 21.53! #Gold women’s 200m Tokyo 2020 #Gold women’s 100m Tokyo 2020 #Gold women’s 200m Rio 2016 #Gold women’s 100m Rio 2016," Tokyo Olympics tweeted while congratulating the athlete.

Image: SolenFeyissa/Instagram