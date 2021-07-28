Tokyo Olympics: Lady Gaga Lookalike Julyana Al-Sadeq Competing In Taekwondo Goes Viral

Renowned singer and songwriter Lady Gaga needs no introduction as she has entertained music enthusiasts across the globe with her songs in the last one-and-a-half decade.

While Lady Gaga has attained fame & fortune in the music industry, lately, there were many who reckoned that she had also made an impact as a sportsperson and that too at the ongoing edition of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

So is Lady Gaga indeed a part of the Tokyo Olympics in any manner? Let's find out without further ado and at the same time, also know why fans were left spellbound in the first place.

Tokyo Olympics: Lady Gaga lookalike spotted during taekwondo competition

It so happened that a taekwondo participant from Jordan named Julyana Al-Sadeq had sparked attention on Monday due to her similarities to Lady Gaga. In fact, Julyana Al-Sadeq faced Brazil's Milena Titoneli in the Taekwondo Women's Welterweight 57-67kg category and when fans took a closer look at her, it made them wonder whether Lady Gaga was participating in the event and they took to the micro-blogging site to clear all their doubts.

Here are some of the reactions:

Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/DMvSOHCGyn — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 26, 2021

What can’t Lady Gaga do? pic.twitter.com/wO04U7UbSr — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 26, 2021

Lady Gaga is truly the queen of versatility as she recently joined the tokyo olympics 2021 pic.twitter.com/XwBqEgXVbc — Mark #The〄A (@EnigmaAnimus) July 26, 2021

Lady Gaga is representing Chromatica at the #Olympics ! pic.twitter.com/GyQSaa3nhV — Gaga Struggle (@WildinMonsters) July 26, 2021

Lady Gaga is truly everywhere BUT in Chromatica 😭 pic.twitter.com/QUzuh9me5S — Lady Gaga Alerts 🌟 (@GagasAlerts) July 26, 2021

Who is Julyana Al-Sadeq / Julyana Al-Sadeq Lady Gaga?

While the fans were carried away by Lady Gaga's lookalike a couple of days, ago, Julyana Al-Sadeq is not the music sensation's imposter by any means and has succeeded in creating her own identity. She is an accomplished athlete who has won gold medals in taekwondo at the 2017 Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games as well as the 2018 Asian Games. Julyana has also represented Jordan in the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in 2018 and 2019.

Julyana Al-Sadeq Olympics

Coming back to Taekwondo Women's Welterweight 57-67kg category, Julyana Al-Sadeq tried her level best to ensure a podium finish for her and her country Jordan, but it was not meant to be this time around as she was eliminated after losing to Titoneli in the Round 16 of the bout.