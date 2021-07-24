Tokyo Olympics: Netizens Astounded After Tweet Reveals About The Wood Used To Make Logo

The official Twitter handle of the Olympic Games on Friday disclosed how the logo for Tokyo 2020 event is made. The Olympics Twitter account revealed that the wood used to create the Olympic Rings was made from seeds brought by international athletes the last time Tokyo hosted the event. Japan has hosted four Olympic Games till date, including the 2020 edition. The last time Tokyo hosted the event was in the year 1964, following which Sapporo and Nagano hosted the 1972 and 1998 winter games respectively.

Tokyo 1964 ➡️ #Tokyo2020



The wood used to make the Olympic Rings comes from trees grown from seeds brought by international athletes the last time Tokyo hosted the Olympic Games. 😍🌳#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/DFeMAmF28Y — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

The innovative approach of Japan's Olympic Committee is receiving widespread praise on social media, as netizens are taken aback by the revelation. The official Twitter handle of the Olympics also shared a series of other posts showcasing the flag-bearing contingents of participating countries on July 23rd, marking the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

India in Olympics 2020

Earlier in the day, Mirabai Chanu made the entire nation proud as she became the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal at the Olympics. Chanu, with her silver medal in the Women's 49 kg category, marked India's first win at the Tokyo 2020, which officially began on Saturday morning. Indian badminton star Manika Batra also won her first round in the women's singles category as she beat Britain's Tin-Tin Ho.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have won their first match in the men's badminton doubles category against the Chinese Taipei duo of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin. Satwik and Chirag won the match by 21-16, 16-21, 27-25. Indian men's hockey team also started their Olympics journey on a positive note as they won the opening match of Group A against New Zealand by 3-2.

