Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi Consoles History-maker Bhavani Devi After Round 2 Fencing Exit

India's sole entry into fencing, Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi got emotional after suffering a heart-breaking defeat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Bhavani took to her official Twitter handle to express her grief after losing her second match against World Number 3, Manon Brunet, at the Makuhari Messe Hall on Monday. PM Modi responded to Devi's Tweet and consoled her.

CA Bhavani Devi apologizes for getting knocked out

CA Bhavani Devi got off to a good start at the Tokyo Olympics as she won her first match comfortably. She defeated Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia 15-3 in just six minutes and 15 seconds. However, the nine-time Indian national champion lost the round of 32 match against France's Manon Brunet in women's individual sabre. Brunet dominated Bhavani over the two halves and eventually defeated the Indian by 15-7 to book her place in the Round of 16.

After suffering the defeat, Bhavani took to her Twitter handle to post an emotional message where she apologized to Indian fans for not progressing any further. In a later tweet, the Indian fencer promised to come back stronger at the next Olympics in France and hopefully even win a medal. Both tweets can be seen below.

Big Day 🤺

It was Excitement & Emotional.

I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win.

I am sorry 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TNTtw7oLgO — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) July 26, 2021

Every end has a beginning, I will continue my practice and definitely work hard to win a medal at the next Olympics in France and make my country proud.

I want to thank each one of you who stood by me. — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) July 26, 2021

PM Modi consoles CA Bhavani Devi

Although CA Bhavani Devi's efforts at the Tokyo Olympics went in vain, PM Modi was quick to console her and point out that her efforts were all that mattered. He also told her that she was an inspiration to all the young Indians who were planning on making a career in sports. On his Twitter account, PM Modi posted the following:

You gave your best and that is all that counts.



Wins and losses are a part of life.



India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens. https://t.co/iGta4a3sbz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021

PM Modi to meet athletes after their return from Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled from July 23 to August 8. On Friday, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet each member of the Indian contingent individually after they return from the Tokyo Olympics. Thakur said, "Following their return from the games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting the athletes individually. The Prime Minister will meet our Paralympians as well."