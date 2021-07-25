Tokyo Olympics: Rowers Arjun Lal, Arvind Singh Qualify For SF In Lightweight Double Sculls

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semifinal in lightweight Men's Double Sculls at Sea Forest Waterway on Sunday. The Indian rowers finished third with the timing of 6:51.36 while competing in the second round.

Rowing event in Tokyo Olympics

The Indian Rower duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh were competing in the repechage on Sunday in lightweight Men's Double Sculls. Arjun was the bower, while Arvind had the responsibility of stroking. Poland topped the event by 6:43.44 followed by Spain who came second.

During the event, the Indian players maintained the speed and moved ahead of Uzbekistan after the 1000 meter race mark to maintain the lead till the finish.

Ireland topped the chart by 6:23.74 with Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan while the Czech Republic is second with the timing of 6:28.10 with Jiri Simanek and Miroslav Vrastil and have both have directly qualified for semi-finals.

Earlier on Sunday, the duo of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh failed to qualify for the semifinal A/B after finishing fifth. After that, they were eligible for the repechage round which allows them a second chance to qualify for the semi-finals. It was during this round when the duo secured the third position and made it to the semi-finals.

Talking about the repechage, the duo was on the last in the heat till 1500 meters. However, the final charge helped them to work on the Uruguayan challenge finished 5th.

What are Men's Double Sculls?

Men’s Double Sculls is a rowing competition including athletes with two oars in a rowing boat. The maximum weight for each men player is 72.5 kg and for female players, the maximum weight is 59 kg.

(Source: ANI)