Tokyo Olympics: Sam Kendricks Tests COVID-19 Positive, Aussie Athletes Urged To Isolate

Several members of the Australian track and field team, along with athletes from other nations have been asked to isolate themselves in their rooms. Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the athletes will be tested for COVID-19 after being identified as close contact of an American participant who was earlier tested positive for the deadly virus.

Tokyo Olympics: Australia athletics team asked to isolate as US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tests COVID positive

On Thursday, it was officially confirmed that US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks had tested COVID-19 positive and now, for safety concerns, the Australian athletes along with others identified as close contacts will need to undergo tests and await their results.

As per reports, all of the 54 athletes and team officials were asked to return back to their hotel rooms at the earliest via a text message. At the same time, another report states that the Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall has tested negative for the virus.

Tokyo Olympics: Sam Kendricks tests COVID-19 positive

Earlier, the USATF (USA Track & Field) on their official Twitter handle had confirmed that Sam Kendricks has been tested COVID-19 positive as per the USOPC's (United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee) announcement and is, therefore, ineligible to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. The USA Track and Field then mentioned that Kendricks and his close contacts were immediately notified and protocols were activated to isolate the athlete.

In another tweet, the USATF went on to add that they are following the USOPC and TOCOG's (Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic Games) guidance on the next steps to ensure the safety of the remainder of their delegation, and to offer support to the now-former Olympics bronze medalist.

Sam Kendricks had clinched the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and took gold at the last two world championships. He holds the American record at 19 feet, 10 ½ inches (6.06 meters). At the same time, the US athletics team would be hoping that Kendricks' absence does not dent their chances in the competition.

The men’s pole vault heats begin on Saturday at the Olympic Stadium.