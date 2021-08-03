Tokyo Olympics: Ukraine Shooter Hits Opponent's Target After Getting Distracted By Button

Despite being in the top-four bracket during the first 30 shots, world number two ranked Ukrainian shooter Serhiy Kulish was eliminated from the final of the men's 50-meter rifle 3 positions event at the Tokyo Olympics. Kulish was left furious with himself after he mistakenly hit his opponent's target during the final round of the 50-meter rifle 3 positions competition. While leaving the Asaka Shooting Range following his sorry exit, a disappointed Kulish said he is not happy with himself, adding 'Who shoots into someone else's target?"

Kulish said that he was distracted by a button on his jacket that came undone by itself when he was heading for his 35th shot. "I took the shot without recognising that I was going for someone else's target," Kulish claimed, adding that despite his discomfort, he went for the shot since time was ticking away. The silver medallist from the 2016 Rio Olympics was the first of eight shooters to be eliminated from the final round. Zhang Changhong of China eventually won the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions with Russia's Kamenskiy Sergey and Serbia's Sebic Milenko winning silver and bronze respectively.

Kulish highlights lack of training facilities in Ukraine

Kulish, who represented his country in the 10m air rifle event at the Rio Olympics and earned a silver medal, also spoke about his challenges and lack of training opportunities at home. According to Kulish, his city lacks a shooting range where tournaments could be held as per international standards. Kulish claims that his country's shooters are forced to train overseas since Ukraine's infrastructure isn't up to pace with those of other competing nations.

Image: IndianShooting/Twitter

