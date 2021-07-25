Tokyo Olympics: Virender Sehwag Applauds Manika Batra For Performance In Women's Singles

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra has made an outstanding comeback against Margaryta Pesotska at the women's singles in the Tokyo Olympics and created history by entering the third round of table tennis singles in the Olympics. Congratulating her on the remarkable feat, Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to applaud the athlete.

Virender Sehwag congratulates Manika Batra

On entering the third round of table tennis singles event at Tokyo Olympics Manika Batra has created history. Upon this, the cricket legend Virender Sehwag congratulated Manika Batra on his Twitter account.

Check his tweet:

That was an outstanding comeback by Manika Batra to win that. Bahut bahut badhiya. Just one step away from a medal #Tokyo2020 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 25, 2021



Manika Batra in Tokyo Olympics

After losing the first two games, Indian table tennis player Manika Batra on Sunday made a comeback against her Ukrainian opponent Margaryta Pesotska with 11-4, 11-4, 7-11, 10-12, 11-8, 5-11, 7-11, 3-4, in just 56 minutes and entered the third round of women's singles. This takes her one step ahead towards the medal.

However, Batra made a slow start in her second round and later was defeated by Pesotska. Despite this, she came back in the last round beating her opponent by 7-11.