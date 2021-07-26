Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling Star Vinesh Phogat's Journey Begins 'towards Unfinished Dream'

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Monday has shared a brink of confidence with the world as she took to social media to inform that she had some ‘unfinished business’ at the Olympics. The Indian wrestler who was forced to forfeit her 2016 Rio Olympics quarter-final bout following a knee injury, looks confident this time around to make a redemption. Vinesh Phogat will compete in the women's freestyle 53kg category at Tokyo Olympics.

Finally!!! The journey begins towards the unfinished dream.. 🇮🇳💪✌️ #Olympics pic.twitter.com/kWf0AFRb77 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) July 26, 2021

Vinesh Phogat had entered the Rio Olympics with high medal hopes. However, the wrestler has stretchered off the arena in tears and had to return to India in a wheelchair. Now, after a wait of five years, Phogat is in anticipation of her first match in Tokyo to redeem herself. The wrestler, who travelled to Tokyo as a heavy favourite to grab the gold medal, took to her social media and shared a picture of her at the Olympics to express the same.

Vinesh Phogat match schedule at Tokyo Olympics

Vinesh Phogat will be competing in the women's freestyle 53kg category and her opening match of the Tokyo Olympics will be held on August 5. The Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals match for the event will be held from 8 AM. The 26-year-old, who is one of the Indian contingent’s medal hopes, will compete in the Semi-Finals round later on the day if she qualifies. The Repechages for the event has been scheduled for August 6 from 7:30 AM and if qualified, Phogat will contest the medal matches later on the same day.

Vinesh Phogat complaints about not being allotted a physiotherapist

Earlier, Phogat had raised a complaint regarding the allotment of a physiotherapist. The wrestler had expressed her disappointment saying that she had urged for a physiotherapist to accompany her and other women wrestlers to Tokyo well in advance. However, she was denied the request. Vinesh Phogat, who had suffered a career-threatening knee injury during the previous edition of the Olympics, asked whether it is a 'crime' to ask for one physiotherapist.

A bit about Wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat is the daughter of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat's younger brother Rajpal and cousin of wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. Over the years Vinesh has represented India in various events including the Rio Olympics. The wrestler has represented India and won the gold medal in the women's freestyle 48kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Phogat also won the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games and became the first Indian woman wrestler to win the top prize at the Asian Games.

IMAGE: PTI