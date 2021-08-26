Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Sonalben Patel Loses To Lee Mi Gyu In Women's Table Tennis Singles

Quick links:
Image Credits: @SAI_Media - Twitter
Sonalben Patel lost her second and final group game of the Tokyo Paralympics in the women's singles table tennis Class 3 category match. She missed out on a chance to make it to the knockout stages as she lost to Korea's Lee Mi Gyu 1-3 in her final Group D match on Thursday. The defeat meant she finished last in her three-person group.
Sonal did well to fight for a chance in the knockout stages as she won the first game of the match 12-10; however, in the second and third games, Lee Mi-Gyu was dominant as she won them 5-11, 3-11 and in the fourth set the Indian paddler looked to be on her way out when she was down 2-10 but she put on a brave fight as she saved 7 match points as she eventually went down fighting. The match ended with a scoreline of 12-10, 5-11, 3-11, 9-11.
She had also lost her first group stage Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women’s Singles Class 3 category match on Wednesday. She went down to China's Q Li 2-3 in what was a thrilling contest. However, what really stood out here is that the Indian para paddler did not go down without a fight again.
Sonal Patel nearly pulled off a stunning winning during her Tokyo Olympics 2020 women’s singles Class 3 Group D clash against Q Li. In fact, she got off to a brilliant start where she took the first game 11-9 in just six minutes. Nonetheless, her Chinese counterpart who is also the Rio Olympics silver medallist staged a remarkable comeback and convincingly won the second game 11-3.
The third set turned out to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller as Sonal won it by a 17-15 margin. Sonal Patel then could not offer much resistance in the next two sets as Q Li, who clinched gold at the 2008 Beijing Games emerged triumphant by taking the final two sets 11-7 & 11-4 respectively.
Meanwhile, Sonalben Patel's compatriot Bhavina Patel also lost her Tokyo Paralympics 2020 women's singles class 4 category match 0-3. After going down in the first game, Bhavinaben Patel tried her level best to stage a comeback in the second game picking up three consecutive points but to no avail, as Zhou Ying showcased an outstanding performance and never allowed the Indian paddler to dominate thereafter.