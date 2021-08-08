Tokyo Paralympics: 22 Sports Featuring 539 Events To Get Underway From August 24

After the successful Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Japanese capital is all set to hold the Paralympics. The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will start on August 24 and will conclude on September 5, 2021. The Games will feature 539 events across 22 sports to be hosted at 21 venues.

The event will see participants like legendary swimmers USA's Mckenzie Coan and Jessica Long, and Brazil's Daniel Dias. Also, two-time Paralympic champion Zahra Nemati will try to win another gold in archery. Germany's Markus Rehm will also look to defend his long jump titles. Japan's Sato Tomoki (Para-athletics - marathon) and Team Great Britain's Jordanne Whiley (wheelchair tennis) will hunt for their maiden gold. Indian Para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan will also take part in the 50 m butterfly event. High jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu will be India's flagbearer in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. He is one of the four Indian medallists at Rio 2016. Two-time Paralympic gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia will also participate in the Games.

Tokyo Paralympics: 539 events across 22 sports

On Day 1, swimming, cycling track and wheelchair fencing will be played. In the 2020 games, two new sports have been added. They are Para badminton and Para taekwondo. Shooting will also return to the mega event. The sports in the mega para event include archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, canoe sprint, cycling road, cycling track, equestrian, football 5-a-side, goalball, judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair fencing.

Flame festivals and opening ceremony

"In the run-up to the Opening Ceremony, the Paralympic Games will host a series of flame festivals for the Paralympic Torch Relay," the official website of Tokyo Olympics said. The flames from Japan's 43 prefectures and UK's Stoke Mandeville- the birthplace of the Paralympic Movement- will be brought together to create a single flame in Tokyo on August 20. The mega-event flame will also tour Chiba, Shizuoka and Saitama the Paralympic Torch Relay from August 17 to August 24.

"To mark the start of the Paralympic Games, the three Agitos - the symbol of the Paralympic Games - will be in full display at the Odaiba Marine Park off the shores off Tokyo Bay," the official website stated.

