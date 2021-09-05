Tokyo Paralympics Closing Ceremony LIVE Streaming: How To Watch The Event Live In India?

The ongoing Tokyo Paralympics has finally reached it's climax as the curtains are set to be brought down on the 12 day event on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. Despite the COVID-19 threat looming large, the country has managed to successfully stage the Paralympics 2020 event after hosting the recently concluded Olympic Games. Here are all the details regarding Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony LIVE streaming, how to watch Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony in India and Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony time.

How to watch Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony in India?

Doordarshan will be the official broadcaster of the closing ceremony in India. The channel has been telecasting the Indian events at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony LIVE streaming

For Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony Live streaming, fans can go to the website of discovery plus, Eurosport India and the official Paralympics website. The live streaming will start on Sunday, September 5 at 4:30 pm IST

Team India performance at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Team India had the biggest contingent for the Paralympics games till date. A total of 54 Indian athletes competed across nine sports events during the event. Team India had their best ever performance at the Paralympic Games with 19 medals in total which included five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

Coming to the closing ceremony Avani Lekhara will be India's flag-bearer at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games closing ceremony. Lekhara made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals in the same Paralympics and also being the first Indian woman to win gold at the Games. The 19-year-old had won the gold medal in 10m air rifle standing SH1 event and added a bronze medal in 50m rifle 3 position SH1 event.

Earlier on Saturday, Pramod Bhagat made history by becoming the first Indian para-shuttler to win a medal in a badminton event that was making its debut at Tokyo Paralympics. Bhagat won the gold medal in the Men's Singles Class SL3 event beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain with the scoreline at 21-14, 21-17. Krishna Nagar won gold in the Men's Singles SH6 event final with an emphatic win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in three sets to cap off India's great run in the event.