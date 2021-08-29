Tokyo Paralympics: Elated Bhavina Patel's Family Celebrates Historic Win With Garba; Watch

Indian Para-paddler Bhavina Patel scripted history on Sunday after she won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's Singles Class 4 category final. Patel's victory marked the first medal for India at the Tokyo Paralympics. Elated over the Table Tennis player's performance, family members and friends of Bhavina Patel took the celebrations to the streets bursting crackers outside their home in Mehsana, Gujarat. Her family was also seen performing a 'garba' to celebrate her bringing home a Silver medal in her maiden Paralympic Games.

#WATCH Friends and family members of Indian Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel in Mehsana, Gujarat, celebrate her winning the silver medal at #TokyoParalympics



Bhavina Patel won a Silver medal after losing Women's singles class 4 final match pic.twitter.com/fnuR6jnxNu — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

#WATCH Family members and friends of Para-paddler Bhavina Patel in Mehsana perform 'garba' to celebrate her bringing home a Silver medal in her maiden Paralympic Games pic.twitter.com/h55CAAycOG — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

Bhavina Patel wins silver

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel became the first Indian to enter the semi-final of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with a dominating win over World Number 2 Borislava Rankovic of Serbia in the women's singles Class 4 event. With the win in the quarter-final, Bhavinaben Patel ensured India its first medal. Her fight for Gold began against China's Zhou Ying on Sunday.

Both the contestants were evenly matched when the game started but it was Zhou Ying who marched ahead and even though Patel did make a comeback towards the end, it was too late as the Chinese paddler won the first game 1-0 with 11-7 margin. Bhavina looked to keep her hopes alive with a powerful performance in the second game where she went down 5-11 which meant that she had to win the third game in order to clinch the Gold. The star Indian paddler looked to dominate but Ying trumped over her and in the end, clinched the gold medal with a 3-0 scoreline.

Team India at Paralympics

India is being represented by 54 para-athletes across nine sports events- archery, para canoeing, athletics, shooting, table tennis, swimming, badminton, powerlifting and taekwondo. The 2020 contingent is the biggest ever contingent in the history of the Games. Javelin thrower Tek Chand was India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo city.