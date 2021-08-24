Tokyo Paralympics: Indian Contingent Makes Power-packed Entry At Opening Ceremony; WATCH

Javelin thrower Tek Chand led Team India's Paralympics contingent at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 24. Six officials and five athletes were seen at the National Stadium representing India at the ceremony, with 'Kar De Kamal Tu' played as the theme song to encourage and boost the spirits of the Indian Para-athletes.

Earlier, Rio 2016 gold medalist Mariyappan Thanagevalu was chosen as the flag bearer but Tek Chand replaced him after the former had reportedly been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person on the flight and had to stay in quarantine. Archery, Athletics (Track and Field), Badminton, Swimming, and Weightlifting are among the nine disciplines in which 54 Indian competitors will compete at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. This is the largest contingent India has ever fielded to a Paralympics and with such a big contingent Team India are expected to shine at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

The Indian team are eyeing to better their performance from the Rio Olympics 2016 where they won four medals- Two Gold, One Silver and One Bronze. Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched gold alongside Devendra Jhajharia while Deepa Malik and Varun Singh Bhati won silver and bronze respectively.

Deepa Malik confident about India’s success at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Deepa Malik who was the first Indian woman to clinch a Paralympics medal and is the President of the Paralympic Committee of India is confident that the Indian team will create history this year. “Of course, I have high expectations. This year India is sending its largest contingent ever. I am sure we will create history. This squad is three times bigger than the previous team, in four to five years between 2016-2020, we have qualified in four more games,” said Malik.

She also believes that the increase in the participants and the sports is a big indicator that Team India will see success at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. “The number of participants and sports have increased, we have top-ranked players, which indicates that they are going to be one of the greatest Paralympics in Indian history,” Deepa Malik concluded.

Image credits: AP