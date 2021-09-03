Tokyo Paralympics: India's Paralympics Contingent To Meet PM Modi On Return From Japan

India’s medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 stands at 13 medals on Day 10 of the global sporting event. India has earned two gold medals, six silver medals, and five bronze medals till now at the ongoing event. The latest addition to the list of medal winners is Harvinder Singh, who won the Bronze medal in the Men’s individual recurve- open archery event. As per sources, the Indian Paralympics contingent after returning from Tokyo will meet the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on September 8. The Indian Paralympics Contingent will then meet the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on September 9.

A look at the list of medal winners for India as of Day 10 of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020-

Bhavina Patel- Bhavina Patel opened India’s medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Day 3 of the event. She won the silver medal for India in the women’s singles Table Tennis Class 4 category by losing against world no.1 Zhou Ying. Nishad Kumar- Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 event. In the process of claiming the silver medal for India, he also equalled his personal best and an Asian record by jumping to a height of 2.06 meters. Avani Lekhara- She became the first Indian female Paralympian to win a gold medal by scoring 249.6 points in the women’s 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1 on August 30. She won her second medal at the Paralympics by claiming the bronze medal in the Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1. She also became the first Indian woman to claim two medals in the same event of the Paralympics. Devendra Jhajharia- Devendra Jhajharia became India’s most decorated Paralympian by winning the silver medal in the men’s Javelin throw F46 class. He has previously won two Paralympics gold medals at Athens in 2004 and at Rio in 2016. Sundar Singh Gujar- Sundar Singh Gujar won the Bronze medal for India in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 class. He finished one place behind countryman Devendra Jhajharia. Yogesh Kathuniya-Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal with a best throw of 44.58 meters in the Men’s discus throw F56 class. Sumit Antil- Sumit Antil broke his own world record thrice to win the gold medals in the Men’s Javelin Throw F64 category. He set a world record by throwing the javelin to a distance of 68.06 meters in his fifth attempt at the finals of the event. Singhraj Adhana- Singhraj Adhana won the Bronze medal in the Men’s 10 meters air pistol shooting SH1 class. Mariyappan Thangavelu- Mariyappan Thangavelu won his second Paralympic medal by clinching the silver medal in the Men’s high jump T42 by clearing the 1.86 meters mark. He previously won the gold medal at the Rio Paralympics 2016. Sharad Kumar- Sharad Kumar finished behind Mariyappan and won the bronze medal in the men’s high jump T42. He was unable to clear the 1.86 meters and settled with the bronze medal. Praveen Kumar- Praveen Kumar won India’s sixth silver medal and fourth in the high jump event. He earned the silver medal at Tokyo in the men’s high jump T64 class. Harvinder Singh- Harvinder Singh won the bronze medal in the Men’s individual recurve-open archery at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

(Image Source: Avani Lekhara- Instagram/@ArcherHarvinder- Twitter/ @ParalympicIndia-Twitter/ PTI)