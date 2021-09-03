Tokyo Paralympics: India's Paralympics Contingent To Meet PM Modi On Return From Japan

Quick links:
(Image Source: Avani Lekhara- Instagram/@ArcherHarvinder- Twitter/ @ParalympicIndia-Twitter/ PTI)
India’s medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 stands at 13 medals on Day 10 of the global sporting event. India has earned two gold medals, six silver medals, and five bronze medals till now at the ongoing event. The latest addition to the list of medal winners is Harvinder Singh, who won the Bronze medal in the Men’s individual recurve- open archery event. As per sources, the Indian Paralympics contingent after returning from Tokyo will meet the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on September 8. The Indian Paralympics Contingent will then meet the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on September 9.
Bhavina Patel- Bhavina Patel opened India’s medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Day 3 of the event. She won the silver medal for India in the women’s singles Table Tennis Class 4 category by losing against world no.1 Zhou Ying.
Nishad Kumar- Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 event. In the process of claiming the silver medal for India, he also equalled his personal best and an Asian record by jumping to a height of 2.06 meters.