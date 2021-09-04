Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal & Singhraj Adhana Create History, Clinch Gold & Silver

India won its 15th medal in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as both Manish Narwal and, his compatriot Singhraj Adhana clinched gold and silver respectively in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event on Saturday. Manish Narwal & Singhraj Adhana were in a virtual shoot-off but a 7.5 from China's Low means both Indians will be on the podium.

Meanwhile, Manish Narwal has now set a new Paralympic record as well with his gold medal triumph with 218.2 points in the Men's 50m Pistol SH1 Final event. Singhraj's score was 216.7

#GOLD for 19-year-old Manish Narwal! 🤯#IND have won their 14th #Paralympics medal, completing a 1-2 in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final with Singhraj Adhana finishing 2⃣nd! 💪#Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/Wvkx8enKnE — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 4, 2021

The Indians slipped down to fourth and fifth positions after 14 shots and just when it seemed they were on the brink of elimination, the duo upped their game and there was no looking back from thereon as they ensured podium finishes.

On Tuesday, August 31, Singhraj Adhana had won a bronze medal for India in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event and this is his second medal in this edition of the Paralympic Games.

After the end of the first round, Singhraj Adhana was at the second spot with 50.3 points and retained the same spot after the end of Series 2 with 99.6 points. He did seem to be out of the medal race after the end of Elimination Round 3 but made great amends in the next round to successfully manage a podium finish. He earned 216.8 points in total to finish at 3.

