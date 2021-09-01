Tokyo Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu Turns Hairstylist For Nishad Kumar; Check Video

Mariyappan Thangavelu's Paralympics outing ended with him clinching a silver medal in the final of the Men’s High Jump T63 final. Mariyappan Thangavelu silver medal effort came with a jump of 1.86m. Starting with the 1.86m mark, Mariyappan failed to clear it in the first two attempts, however, the Indian managed to clear the mark on his third attempt. For the 1.88m jump, Thangavelu failed to clear the height in all three attempts due to which he had to settle for the silver. While the entire nation celebrated the Mariyappan Thangavelu silver medal effort at the Tokyo Paralympics, the para-athlete was spotted showcasing a new skill that he has added to his kitty.

Tokyo Paralympics India: Mariyappan Thangavelu turns barber for Nishad Kumar

On Tuesday social media of SAI shared a video in which Mariyappan Thangavelu can be seen giving haircut to fellow high jumper Nishad Kumar before he left for taking part in the event. The caption of the post read, "Wondering what else High Jumper Mariyappan excels at? Take a look." Here's a look at the video



Nishad Kumar Paralympics performance

Nishad Kumar on Sunday clinched a silver medal in the final event of the High Jump T47 category to give India its second medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Nishad made a jump of 2.06m and as a result, he sealed the silver medal. In the event, Nishad also went on to create an Asian Record. Nishad and USA's Dallas Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two, due to which the Indian won the silver medal.

Here's a look at Paralympics 2021 India matches on September 1

1:30 p.m.- Swimming- Men's 100m Breaststroke SB7 Final - Suyash Jadhav

2:30 p.m.- Badminton- Mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage- Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli vs Faustine Noel and Lucas Mazur (FRA)

3:55 p.m.- Athletics- Men's Club Throw F51 Final- Amit Kumar, Dharambir

5:10 p.m.- Badminton- Women's Singles SU5 Group Stage- Palak Kohli vs Ayako Suzuki (JPN)

5:50 p.m.- Badminton- Men's Singles SL3 Group Stage- Pramod Bhagat vs Manoj Sarkar