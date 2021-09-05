Last Updated:

Tokyo Paralympics: 'When Top Leader Stands Firmly, Miracles Happen', Says Amit Shah

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that miracles happen if the top leader stands firmly.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called India's performance in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics historic. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that miracles happen if the top leader stands firmly. "#NewIndia has wings to conquer the sky, what they need are support and trust. And when the top leader himself stands firmly behind them…miracles happen. The historic achievements at #Paralympics reflect what difference a combo of Great leadership and Young talents can bring," the Home Minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had said that the historic number of medians won by the Indian contingent has filled our hearts. He also expressed gratitude to the coaches, support staff and families of para-athletes for their continuous support to the players. "Every member of our contingent is a champion and source of inspiration," he said.

Team India finished their Tokyo Paralympic campaign by securing the best-ever medal tally in the mega event - five gold, eight silver, six bronze medals. In the 2020 Tokyo games, India sent its biggest-ever contingent with 54 para-athletes across nine sporting disciplines. 

Medal winners for India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Name

 Sport Event

Medal

Sumit Antil

 

 Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F64

GOLD

Pramod Bhagat

 Badminton

Men's Singles SL3

GOLD

Krishna Nagar

 Badminton

Men's Singles SH6

GOLD

Manish Narwal

 Shooting

P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

GOLD

Avani Lekhara

 Shooting

R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1

GOLD

Yogesh Kathuniya

 Athletics

Men's Discus Throw - F56

 SILVER

Nishad Kumar

 

 Athletics

Men's Discus Throw - F56

SILVER

Mariyappan Thangavelu

 Athletics

Men's High Jump - T63

SILVER

Praveen Kumar

 Athletics

Men's High Jump - T64

SILVER

Devendra Jhajharia

 Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw - F46

SILVER

Suhas Yathiraj

 Badminton

Men's Singles SL4

SILVER

Singhraj Adhana

 Shooting

P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

SILVER

Bhavina Patel

Table Tennis

Women's Singles - Class 4

SILVER

Harvinder Singh

 Archery

Men's Individual Recurve - Open

 BRONZE

Sharad Kumar

 Athletics

Men's High Jump - T63

BRONZE

Sundar Singh Gurjar

 Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw - F46

BRONZE

Manoj Sarkar

 Badminton

Men's Singles SL3

BRONZE

Singhraj Adhana

 Shooting

P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1

BRONZE

Avani Lekhara

 Shooting

R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1

BRONZE
