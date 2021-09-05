Tokyo Paralympics: 'When Top Leader Stands Firmly, Miracles Happen', Says Amit Shah

Quick links:
Image: PTI/@AmitShah-Twitter
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called India's performance in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics historic. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that miracles happen if the top leader stands firmly. "#NewIndia has wings to conquer the sky, what they need are support and trust. And when the top leader himself stands firmly behind them…miracles happen. The historic achievements at #Paralympics reflect what difference a combo of Great leadership and Young talents can bring," the Home Minister tweeted.
#NewIndia has wings to conquer the sky, what they need are support and trust. And when the top leader himself stands firmly behind them…miracles happen.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 5, 2021
The historic achievements at #Paralympics reflect what difference a combo of Great leadership and Young talents can bring. pic.twitter.com/gN2gft6o60
Earlier in the day, PM Modi had said that the historic number of medians won by the Indian contingent has filled our hearts. He also expressed gratitude to the coaches, support staff and families of para-athletes for their continuous support to the players. "Every member of our contingent is a champion and source of inspiration," he said.
Team India finished their Tokyo Paralympic campaign by securing the best-ever medal tally in the mega event - five gold, eight silver, six bronze medals. In the 2020 Tokyo games, India sent its biggest-ever contingent with 54 para-athletes across nine sporting disciplines.
|
Name
|Sport
|Event
|
Medal
|
Sumit Antil
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw - F64
|
GOLD
|
Pramod Bhagat
|Badminton
|
Men's Singles SL3
|
GOLD
|
Krishna Nagar
|Badminton
|
Men's Singles SH6
|
GOLD
|
Manish Narwal
|Shooting
|
P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|
GOLD
|
Avani Lekhara
|Shooting
|
R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1
|
GOLD
|
Yogesh Kathuniya
|Athletics
|
Men's Discus Throw - F56
|SILVER
|
Nishad Kumar
|Athletics
|
Men's Discus Throw - F56
|
SILVER
|
Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Athletics
|
Men's High Jump - T63
|
SILVER
|
Praveen Kumar
|Athletics
|
Men's High Jump - T64
|
SILVER
|
Devendra Jhajharia
|Athletics
|
Men's Javelin Throw - F46
|
SILVER
|
Suhas Yathiraj
|Badminton
|
Men's Singles SL4
|
SILVER
|
Singhraj Adhana
|Shooting
|
P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|
SILVER
|
Bhavina Patel
|
Table Tennis
|
Women's Singles - Class 4
|
SILVER
|
Harvinder Singh
|Archery
|
Men's Individual Recurve - Open
|BRONZE
|
Sharad Kumar
|Athletics
|
Men's High Jump - T63
|
BRONZE
|
Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Athletics
|
Men's Javelin Throw - F46
|
BRONZE
|
Manoj Sarkar
|Badminton
|
Men's Singles SL3
|
BRONZE
|
Singhraj Adhana
|Shooting
|
P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|
BRONZE
|
Avani Lekhara
|Shooting
|
R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
|
BRONZE