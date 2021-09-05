Tokyo Paralympics: 'When Top Leader Stands Firmly, Miracles Happen', Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called India's performance in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics historic. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that miracles happen if the top leader stands firmly. "#NewIndia has wings to conquer the sky, what they need are support and trust. And when the top leader himself stands firmly behind them…miracles happen. The historic achievements at #Paralympics reflect what difference a combo of Great leadership and Young talents can bring," the Home Minister tweeted.

#NewIndia has wings to conquer the sky, what they need are support and trust. And when the top leader himself stands firmly behind them…miracles happen.



The historic achievements at #Paralympics reflect what difference a combo of Great leadership and Young talents can bring. pic.twitter.com/gN2gft6o60 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 5, 2021

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had said that the historic number of medians won by the Indian contingent has filled our hearts. He also expressed gratitude to the coaches, support staff and families of para-athletes for their continuous support to the players. "Every member of our contingent is a champion and source of inspiration," he said.

Team India finished their Tokyo Paralympic campaign by securing the best-ever medal tally in the mega event - five gold, eight silver, six bronze medals. In the 2020 Tokyo games, India sent its biggest-ever contingent with 54 para-athletes across nine sporting disciplines.

Medal winners for India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020