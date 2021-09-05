Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again praised the government of Japan and the people of the country for hosting the Tokyo Paralympics which came to a glorious end on Sunday. PM Modi took to social media to laud the Olympic organizers for their exceptional hospitality, eye for detail, and spreading the much-needed message of resilience and togetherness through the quadrennial event.

Like I had said earlier, the people of Japan, particularly Tokyo and the Japanese Government, must be lauded for their exceptional hospitality, eye for detail and spreading the much needed message of resilience and togetherness through these Olympics. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

The historic number of medals India won at the competition has filled our hearts with joy, said PM Modi. He expressed gratitude to the coaches, support staff, and families of the athletes for their constant support to the players. We hope to build on our successes to ensure greater participation in sports, he said.

"In the history of Indian sports, the Tokyo Paralympics will always have a special place. The games will remain etched in the memory of every Indian and will motivate generations of athletes to pursue sports. Every member of our contingent is a champion and source of inspiration," said the Prime Minister.

India put up its best-ever performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, winning a haul of 19 medals, including 5 gold. India has earned 5 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian contingent for a successful stint.

The Indian Paralympics contingent after returning from Tokyo will meet the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on September 8, followed by a meeting with PM Modi on September 9.

Medal winners for India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020