PM Modi lauds Japan | 'Tokyo Paralympics Will Always Have Special Place In History Of Indian Sports': PM Modi

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will remain etched in the memory of every Indian and will motivate generations of athletes to pursue sports, said PM Modi

Gloria Methri
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again praised the government of Japan and the people of the country for hosting the Tokyo Paralympics which came to a glorious end on Sunday. PM Modi took to social media to laud the Olympic organizers for their exceptional hospitality, eye for detail, and spreading the much-needed message of resilience and togetherness through the quadrennial event.

The historic number of medals India won at the competition has filled our hearts with joy, said PM Modi. He expressed gratitude to the coaches, support staff, and families of the athletes for their constant support to the players. We hope to build on our successes to ensure greater participation in sports, he said. 

"In the history of Indian sports, the Tokyo Paralympics will always have a special place. The games will remain etched in the memory of every Indian and will motivate generations of athletes to pursue sports. Every member of our contingent is a champion and source of inspiration," said the Prime Minister. 

India put up its best-ever performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, winning a haul of 19 medals, including 5 gold. India has earned 5 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian contingent for a successful stint. 

The Indian Paralympics contingent after returning from Tokyo will meet the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on September 8, followed by a meeting with PM Modi on September 9.

Medal winners for India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 

Name

 Sport Event

Medal

Sumit Antil

 

 Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F64

GOLD

Pramod Bhagat

 Badminton

Men's Singles SL3

GOLD

Krishna Nagar

 Badminton

Men's Singles SH6

GOLD

Manish Narwal

 Shooting

P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

GOLD

Avani Lekhara

 Shooting

R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1

GOLD

Yogesh Kathuniya

 Athletics

Men's Discus Throw - F56

 SILVER

Nishad Kumar

 

 Athletics

Men's Discus Throw - F56

SILVER

Mariyappan Thangavelu

 Athletics

Men's High Jump - T63

SILVER

Praveen Kumar

 Athletics

Men's High Jump - T64

SILVER

Devendra Jhajharia

 Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw - F46

SILVER

Suhas Yathiraj

 Badminton

Men's Singles SL4

SILVER

Singhraj Adhana

 Shooting

P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

SILVER

Bhavina Patel

Table Tennis

Women's Singles - Class 4

SILVER

Harvinder Singh

 Archery

Men's Individual Recurve - Open

 BRONZE

Sharad Kumar

 Athletics

Men's High Jump - T63

BRONZE

Sundar Singh Gurjar

 Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw - F46

BRONZE

Manoj Sarkar

 Badminton

Men's Singles SL3

BRONZE

Singhraj Adhana

 Shooting

P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1

BRONZE

Avani Lekhara

 Shooting

R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1

BRONZE
