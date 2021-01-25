Tom Brady Becomes First QB To Lead Team To Home Game In Super Bowl After NFC Title Win

Tom Brady made it to yet another Super Bowl as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated top-seed Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game. The 43-year-old will make his 10th Super Bowl appearance in two weeks' time and his first-ever big game with the Bucs after his blockbuster move to Florida. Brady's heroics meant that the Bucs staved off Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, 31-26 to win the NFC Championship.

Packers vs Bucs score: Tom Brady leads Bucs to Super Bowl after NFC Championship win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win-now approach in the offseason is just one game away from coming into fruition as Bruce Arians' side qualified for the Super Bowl on Sunday night (Monday IST). The Bucs earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road victory to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since their 2002 championship season. Brady threw three touchdown passes in just over two quarters and helped the Bucs take what looked like a commanding 28-10 in the opening minutes of the third quarter before the Packers made a searing comeback.

NFC Champions!



The @Buccaneers will be the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium! #NFLPlayoffs #SBLV pic.twitter.com/FgvDfg96IB — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2021

However, Tampa Bay withstood the pressure to clinch a memorable 31-26 win to become the first franchise to play their Super Bowl tie at home. The veteran quarterback tossed three TDs and 12 first downs to move the chains in several high-leverage situations. He finished with 280 yards. The 43-year-old retained his youthful fearlessness with downfield shots, attempting nine passes of 20-plus air yards.

Tom Brady Super Bowl appearances: Bucs vs Chiefs Super Bowl

While this will be Tom Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance, the 43-year-old NFL veteran never played as a wild-card in the postseason during his 20-year sojourn with the New England Patriots. Brady has an unprecedented six Super Bowl titles and could make it seven in two weeks' time when they face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at home. The Chiefs and the Buccaneers have only played 13 times and Kansas City had lost five straight games before a 27-24 win in Tampa on November 29. Tom Brady is 5-5 in his career against the Chiefs, including an overtime victory with the Patriots in the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium two years ago.

(Image Courtesy: Bucs Instagram)