Tom Brady, David Beckham Play Catch On A Bahamas Beach: WATCH

NFL legend Tom Brady is certainly enjoying his downtime after a knee surgery following his record-breaking Super Bowl victory last month. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been churning out content forever on social media, and the latest sees him collaborate with Inter Miami owner and former footballer David Beckham. The two sporting icons were caught on camera playing beachball with Dave Grutman.

Tom Brady might still be recovering from his knee surgery but that won't stop the NFL veteran from playing catch on a beach. The 43-year-old was caught on camera playing with former Manchester United star and Inter Miami owner David Beckham and Miami restaurant and night club owner Dave Grutman. Grutman posted the videos on social media, with Brady playing the role of quarterback and Beckham playing the role of the defensive back. Brady is actually attempting to throw passes to Grutman, but Beckham intercepts two throws.

Tom Brady was seen sporting a black sleeve on his left knee after recently undergoing surgery. The surgery was described as a "clean up procedure" by Bucs coach Bruce Arians after the 43-year-old played most of the season with discomfort in his knee. Brady’s left knee is the one in which he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in 2008 while with the New England Patriots. The veteran NFL quarterback was seen wearing a similar sleeve during the infamous Super Bowl 2021 celebrations, where Brady became a toast for social media.

Meanwhile, Beckham recently came on as a special guest for a class Grutman was giving to Florida International University, called "The David Grutman Experience: The Class," to the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. The former LA Galaxy star is also the owner of the new MLS franchise Inter Miami. While there are no specifics on how this all came together, Brady's change of base to Florida might have made up for the opportunity.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 43 and signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Tampa Bay Bucs through at least 2022 on Friday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it is a four-year contract extension that voids to a one-year extension, saving the Buccaneers $19 million against the salary cap this year. Brady confirmed the extension with an Instagram post, suggesting that he is chasing an eighth Super Bowl win.

(Image Courtesy: David Grutman Instagram)