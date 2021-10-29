Tom Brady Gives One Bitcoin To Get 600th Career Touchdown Ball Back From Fan

NFL legend Tom Brady is in the twilight of his successful career and while age may not be on his side as of now, the seven-time Superbowl champion recently registered his name in history books by throwing a record 600th NFL touchdown. However, him tossing one bitcoin to a passionate Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan as a reward for returning the prized ball to him is what stood out the most.

Tom Brady 600th touchdown ball

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to register a thumping 38-3 win against the Chicago Bears during their NFL game at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Monday but the legendary quarterback Tom Brady's wonderful gesture stole the show and was arguably the biggest moment of this season.

After Tom Brady threw a record 600th NFL touchdown on Monday night, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan wound up the 44-year-old's 600th touchdown before returning the ball back. Nonetheless, as per reports, the fan had negotiated with a Buccaneers' trainer before giving the ball back.

While Tom Brady was thankful to have the ball back, he also decided to award the fan who had negotiated with one of the team trainers and the veteran quarterback thought about gifting a bitcoin to the fan who had his 600th touchdown ball.

As per reports in SportsCenter, apart from the bitcoin, the fan was also gifted $1,000 to the Bucs team store, two signed jerseys, and helmet from Tom Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey and game cleats, two tickets for 2021 as well as the 2022 seasons respectively.

Reportedly, estimates put the value of Brady's 600th touchdown ball at as much as $500,000, and while the fan did could not earn that much, the value of one Bitcoin was hovering between $62,000-$63,000 on Monday.

The legendary quarterback achieves a unique milestone

Coming back to the contest, after throwing the 600th touchdown of his illustrious career, Tom Brady became the first and only quarterback to achieve this milestone in NFL history.

Tom Brady stats

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback set the record for yards passing in a career on a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans in the first quarter. Tom Brady reached 80,358 yards through the air and then called a timeout before the next play. But, it was to reset his offence as it tried to get its first touchdown of the game. Apart from breaking Drew Brees' record of 80,358 passing yards, Tom Brady became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams.

Last month, Tom Brady became the National Football League's all-time passing yardage leader. The quarterback achieved this feat during the NFL game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

