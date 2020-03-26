The Debate
Antonio Brown Willing To Join Tom Brady At Buccaneers 'expeditiously' If Contract Offered

other sports

Antonio Brown trade: The former Pittsburgh Steelers star admitted that he is willing to join Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers if the Bucs offer a contract.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
antonio brown trade

Wide receiver Antonio Brown recently admitted that he would be happy to sign a contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers if the were to come calling. The Bucs arguably made the best signing of the 2020 NFL free agency by acquiring six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. However, it was earlier reported that teams interested in signing Tom Brady believed that Brady wanted to bring Brown with him to that franchise.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Trade To Raiders Move OFF After Team's GM Shuts Down Possible Return

Antonio Brown trade: Antonio Brown Buccaneers move on the cards?

While Tom Brady reportedly signed a lucrative deal with the Buccaneers, Antonio Brown still remains a free agent with little to no interest being shown by any NFL franchise. During a recent QnA session on Instagram Live, Antonio Brown was asked if he would like to join Tom Brady at Tampa Bay. The 31-year-old was quick to respond that he would 'expeditiously' join the Bucs if they made him an offer.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Trade: Proposes To Long-time Partner Chelsie Kyriss; Makes Instagram Announcement

Antonio Brown did team up with Tom Brady after the former joined the Patriots in 2019. However, sexual assault allegations on Brown by former trainer Brittany Taylor meant Brown was cut by the Patriots within one month. The wide receiver did play one game for the Patriots before being released.

Also Read | Could Tom Brady's 'consistent Contact' With Antonio Brown Trade Spell 2020 NFL Reunion?

Antonio Brown trade: Did Antonio Brown sign with the Bucs?

According to Antonio Brown Instagram comments, the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver might be more than willing to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Ian Rapoport notes that Bucs head coach Bruce Arians does not fancy Brown playing in Tampa. Arians worked with Brown during his time as Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator in 2010. During a recent podcast on ESPN, Arians squashed the 'Antonio Brown Buccaneers' rumours stating, "there's too much miscommunication, too much ... diva".

Also Read | Antonio Brown Comeback On The Cards; Disgraced WR In Talks With Raiders: Report

First Published:
COMMENT
