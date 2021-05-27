Last Updated:

Tom Brady Points Scored: Tom Brady Golf Handicap And Aaron Rodgers Handicap Compared

Tom Brady points scored

The upcoming Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers golf match might not be as friendly as people thought it would be. Right after the match was announced, Brady resorted to trash talk, not holding back as he even shared memes on Twitter. Rodgers, who has posted on his Instagram, is yet to respond to Brady's tweets. 

Tom Brady points scored at the Moonlight Basin Golf course: How many points does Tom Brady have?

As per reports, Tom Brady's official handicap is 8.1 (as per Golf.com). Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, has a handicap of 4.6. However, Rodgers has stated that his best has been 3.5. People are considering Mickelson and Brady as underdogs, thinking that they might have a good chance to win. However, most are thinking about Rodgers taking home the win. 

Aaron Rodgers handicap vs Tom Brady golf handicap

Tom Brady handicap 8.1
Aaron Rodgers handicap 4.6

Mickelson, who is ready to settle his unfinished business (as per his tweet), will be teaming up with Tom Brady. Last May, he and Brady lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. Brady has only continued the trash-talk, referring to DeChambeau and Rodgers and "old guys" and themselves as "young Bucks". Rodgers will turn 38 this year. 

Brady, on the other hand, is turning 44. Mickelson will turn 51 this June. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers IG caption was trash talk as well, referring to his team as champions. Rodgers was named "a Jeopardy host". 

Fans seem to love this side of Brady, probably hoping to see more interaction from Rodgers. One fan wrote about Brady "ending" Rodgers' career via trash talk, while some could not stop laughing at how hyped-up Brady seemed to me. 

Schedule and other information

  • Venue: Moonlight Basin, Big Sky, Montana
  • Date: July 6, 2021
  • How to watch: TNT

