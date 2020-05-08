Tom Brady Pushed Buccaneers To Sign Comeback Man Rob Gronkowski: Bucs Coach Bruce Arians

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into the 2020 NFL season as arguably one of the most exciting teams - thanks to their acquisitions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. While Tom Brady was always expected to leave New England Patriots in the off-season, not many had the idea that Gronkowski was contemplating coming out of retirement. With Gronkowski now a Buccaneers player for the 2020 season, it was easy to speculate Tom Brady had a lot to do with the move.

Also Read | Gronk Says He’s Healthy And Fire Burns To Play With Tom Brady

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians opens up on Rob Gronkowski trade

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians confirmed on Thursday that it was in fact Tom Brady, who pushed the Bucs officials into signing Rob Gronkowski. Arians joined ESPN for a video interview where he said, "Tom brought it up to me, and I didn’t even think it was a possibility that (Rob Gronkowski) wanted to come back."

The Buccaneers coach then revealed that Bucs GM Jason Licht the entered into a negotiation with the Patriots to see if a trade could be worked out and if Gronkowski was interested to make a comeback in the first place. Arians said Gronkowski was already in good shape was raring to go in the NFL and hence the move was finalised. On April 22, Bucs shocked fans when they finally announced they have agreed to a trade involving the tight end with the Patriots. Bucs received Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski trade: Gronkowski Has Found His 'fire' Again After Joining Tom Brady At Bucs

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski trade: Gronkowski Claims He Had Bucs Playbook For Last 4 Weeks

Last month, Rob Gronkowski took part in a virtual press conference with the Buccaneers media team after confirming his big trade. The three-time Super Bowl admitted he was in frequent discussions with Tom Brady about coming out of retirement. Gronkowski said the decision to un-retire was his own but his Brady was influential in convincing him to head to Tampa Bay. The quarterback-tight end partnership between Brady and Gronkowski was widely regarded as one of the best in the NFL and Gronkowski confirmed they shared an equally strong relationship off the field.

With Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in his ranks, Bruce Arians possesses one of the best offences in the league. Alongside wide receiver duo, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight end O.J. Howard and running back Ronald Jones, Brady and Gronkowski make up a strong roster for Arians.

Also Read | Bruce Arians coaching career: Did Tom Brady Convince Rob Gronkowski To Come Out Of NFL Retirement And Join Bucs?