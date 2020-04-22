Did Tom Brady Convince Rob Gronkowski To Come Out Of NFL Retirement And Join Bucs?

Three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski is set to come out of his retirement to join quarterback Tom Brady at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that they agreed to a trade with New England Patriots that would see Patriots receive a fourth-round pick while Buccaneers will receive Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick. While Tom Brady may have been key for Gronkowski opting to join Tampa Bay, reports indicate Brady might have also been the person who convinced the tight end to come out of retirement.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Traded? Rob Gronkowski NFL Return? Responds To Rumours About Him Returning To NFL To Join Tom Brady At Bucs

Rob Gronkowski traded: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were two of the most integral members of the Patriots roster since 2010. Together they won three Super Bowl titles while also forging a strong partnership on the field. Brady and Gronkowski combined for 90 touchdowns in the NFL and would have dominated the league further had Gronkowski not retired in 2019.

However, with a view to making his return in 2020, reports suggest Gronkowski had already started to put in the work in the body to prepare himself for the NFL. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gronkowski wanted to return to the NFL only to reunite with Tom Brady.

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has, in fact, begin putting on weight for a return to football, sources say. He’s ready. He wants to return. And Tom Brady wants him back for the #Bucs, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

But what part did Tom Brady play in convincing Gronkowski to come out of retirement? Reports in the United States indicate the 42-year-old who joined Buccanneers last month was eager to have Gronkowski by his side in his new team. NFL Network even reported that Gronkowski wanted to come out of retirement and Tom Brady wanted the tight end to join him at his new franchise.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Traded? Tom Brady To Reunite With Rob Gronkowski At Buccaneers? Bucs GM Addresses Rumours

Rob Gronkowski traded: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to excel at Buccaneers?

Another report sheds further light on the relationship between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski which suggests in 2018, the latter opted to retire than play with another quarterback. The report suggests Patriots had agreed to trade Gronkowski to Detriot Lions, but the move fell down as Gronkowski announce his retirement the following year.

Two years ago before the draft, the Patriots agreed to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Lions, but Gronk informed them he’d opt for retirement over playing with a QB other than Tom Brady. Now after a year of retirement, Gronk hoping for a pre-draft trade to reunite with his former QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Traded? NFL 2010s All-Decade Team Ft. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown Released

The rumour mill further hints that Tom Brady was in frequent touch with Rob Gronkowski in regards to an NFL return. Furthermore, it is also expected that Brady has prior knowledge of Gronkowski's intentions to come out of retirement and his desire to team up at the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady and Gronk video

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Traded? Rob Gronkowski NFL Return? Gronk Gets Physical In Wrestlemania Hosting Role