Tom Brady's Latest Crypto Secret Is Out Amid Bitcoin Value Dip, Fans Amazed

Last week, Tom Brady made it clear that he was going in big for Bitcoin, supporting cryptocurrency. While there were rumors over a Tom Brady crypto venture and so on, the NFL quarterback changed his profile photo to support the venture. Recently, with the Bitcoin value affected, Brady has spoken up again. Here is more on the Tom Brady crypto support -

Tom Brady Twitter: Star QB comments on BitCoin value

SMH...I’ve seen better from you PFT. Over here we just buy the dip! https://t.co/1iJq0JTUUh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 19, 2021

“SMH…I’ve seen better from you PFT,” Brady wrote on Twitter, replying to a tweet from Barstool Sports' PFT Commenter. The tweet made fun of the "deflated" value of the cryptocurrencies. "Over here we just buy the dip!".

Over the past week, Bitcoin prices have fallen. To Brady, who supports cryptocurrency, the whole thing is an opportunity to buy more.

Hmmmm should I change it?? https://t.co/w6VF35Ypgx — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2021

Tom Brady injury update

As per reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB underwent a "pretty serious" knee surgery following the Super Bowl win. The procedure was previously seen as clean up, even though was a pretty important surgery. "I had pretty serious knee surgery this offseason, which is the first surgery I’ve had in about 12 years," Brady said while on Hodinkee Radio.

“So I was really interested to see how it was going to go because last year just took a lot," Brady added. He added that he was tending to his knee every other week, and was actually wondering what a season would look like he could focus on the strength stuff he wants to do. He added that there is some other "technique" stuff he wants to do that does not simply depend on protecting his knee.

Brady revealed that it has been an intense offseason, as he has been dealing with rehab for around six and a half weeks. "The season went pretty long, into February. So it’s just now I’m starting to feel like the offseason’s happening, and I’m going to blink my eyes and the offseason’s going to be over".

Brady also added that he has not yet created a vision he is excited about. "Like, I don’t really think I’ve created this space in my life for things outside of football to really take over that level of excitement. I still feel like throwing the football is what I love to do".

(Image credits: Tom Brady Twitter)