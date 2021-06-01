Last Updated:

Tom Holland Birthday: Red Bull Racing, McLaren Racing Wish Spider-Man In Style

Tom Holland birthday: As the British actor famous for his role as Spider-Man turns 25, Red Bull and McLaren racing wish him a happy birthday on social media.

British actor Tom Holland, best known for his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, turns 25 on June 1, 2021. The actor first appeared in Captain America: Civil War and has been in several Marvel films since then. Most fans, however, cannot believe how time has flown and Holland is already 25 years old. 

Tom Holland birthday: Red Bull Racing, McLaren F1 wish actor on social media

Along with fans, Red Bull Racing and McLaren racing also ended up wishing Holland for his birthday. "We look forward to having you back at track," Red Bull racing wrote on Twitter, wishing the 25-year-old star happy birthday. McLaren posted a story on Instagram, tagging Holland and wishing him happy birthday with a collage of photos. 

Holland was at the Monaco Grand Prix this year, where McLaren had played the SpiderMan theme for Holland. They played the theme as Holland walked past their paddock, something which Holland appreciated, taking his phone out to capture the moment. 

Holland's birthday has been celebrated by fans on social media, who shared memes and clips along with their wishes. Some even made compilations about the actor's role as Peter Parker, while some even shared their favourite interview clips. 

F1 2021: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Friday, June 4

  • Free Practice One – 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST
  • Free Practice Two – 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 5

  • Free Practice Three – 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST
  • Qualifying – 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, June 6

  • Main Race – 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

The upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled at the Baku City Circuit. The circuit is one of the newest ones, the first race in 2016 (European Grand Prix). The track is 6.003 km long. This race will have 51 laps, which make up a total of 306.049 km distance. The record for the circuit belongs to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who clocked in a 1:43.009 in 2019.

RANK DRIVER POINTS WINS
1.  Max Verstappen, Red Bulls 105 2
2.  Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 101 3
3.  Lando Norris, McLaren 56 0
4.  Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 47 0
5.  Sergio Pérez, Red Bull 44 0
6.  Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 40 0
7.  Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari 38 0
8.  Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren 24 0
9.  Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri 16 0
10.  Esteban Ocon, Alpine 12 0

(Image credits: Red Bull Racing Twitter)

