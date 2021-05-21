Tommy Fury Girlfriend: Who Is Molly-Mae Hague? All You Need To Know About Love Island Star

Earlier on Friday, boxer Tommy Fury's girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague hit out Jake Paul, denying that she slid into American's DMs after he shared a message he claims is from her. Hague claimed the message was photoshopped and teased that "times must be hard" for Jake to have to fake the message. Here's all you need to know about Fury's girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague, who was a contestant on the popular British reality TV show Love Island.

What did Jake Paul say to Molly-Mae Hague? Tommy Fury girlfriend swiftly denies DMing Jake Paul

Tommy Fury has an ongoing spat on social media with YouTube star Jake Paul and recently claimed that he is 'ready' to fight the American celebrity. Earlier this week, some of the Fury clan, including Tommy, his half-brother Tyson, as well as NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recently called out Paul from Miami in a bizarre video. Paul quickly responded to being called out by the Fury family in the only way he knows how, with complete brutality.

The American boxer, who beat former UFC star, Ben Askren, last month, stated that he 'received a message' from Molly-Mae, Tommy Fury's girlfriend, but didn't reveal it until Friday. At the end of Paul's savage rant, the 24-year-old attached a message which he claims to be from her Instagram account in 2018, reading: "Might be coming to America later this year and have always been a fan of your videos. Maybe you can show me around?"

Times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM....🥴🥴 photoshop is scary. — Molly-Mae (@mollymaehague) May 20, 2021

However, Hague was quick to respond to Paul's allegations that she slid into his DMs. On Twitter, she wrote, "Times must be hard when you're having to fake a DM. Photoshop is scary." Her fans also pointed out that the message was allegedly sent in 2018, but the white love heart emoji wasn't brought out until 2019.

Who is Molly-Mae Hague? Tommy Fury Molly-Mae Hague relationship

Molly-Mae Hague was a late arrival into the Love Island villa back in 2019, but the glamorous model was quick to make an impact with her fellow Islanders. After going on a date with Tommy Fury, the pair hit it off and finished in second place, and the couple's romance has since gone from strength to strength.

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Molly-Mae has landed a number of clothing deals with major brands, releasing her own tanning product called Filter by Molly-Mae, and gaining a massive 5.4 million Instagram followers. The 21-year-old often posts several images of herself on the social media platform as well.

Image Credits - Molly-Mae Hague Instagram