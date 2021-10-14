Tommy Fury Vs Jake Paul Likely To Happen This Year? Check Latest Update

Tommy Fury, the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, are currency up for a boxing fight against each other, as their contracts are being currently negotiated. Their rivalry started through social media after a series of posts were put out from both sides, which quickly escalated into a challenge they now look to settle inside the ring. A showdown between Paul and Fury is close as both the personalities have been involved in a visible feud, which has led to an increase in speculations about their fight.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren spoke about the fight, which will possibly take place later this year. While speaking about the fight, Warren said, “I think it's going to happen. We're not far off doing it. I think he wins it. It's captured everyone's imagination, it's all they were talking about out in the States. Hopefully, we will finish it off this week and we can move forward. It'll be in late November, December."

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury crossed paths after Paul's fight with Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has won four of his fights since joining the boxing ring after swapping it with the online world. He recently beat MMA fighter, Tyron Woodley, in a fight that ended in a split decision. Following his win, he made it clear that he is keen on fighting Fury, and was hopeful for a date to be finalized. Fury, on the other hand, has an unbeaten record in the seven fights he has had till now, with the most recent victory coming against Anthony Taylor by a unanimous decision. He made his United States debut on the undercards of Paul’s fight with Woodley and was seen involved in a backstage confrontation with Paul upon crossing paths.

Fury’s older sibling, the heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, earlier weighed on the rivalry between Fury and Paul. Tyson said that he would make his brother quit boxing if he fails to defeat Paul. This prompted Jake Paul to propose a bet of an extra $500,000, which Fury will get if he defeats the former. However, Paul also added that if Fury loses, he would have to change his name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’ for a year. Joking about the name change clause, Warren added that it is part of the contract to decide the name of the opponent.

Image: Instagram- @tommyfury/ @jakepaul