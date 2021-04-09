Tony Ferguson Roasts Conor McGregor Before Calling Out Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson recently unleashed an extraordinary barrage of words at rival Nate Diaz, while also taking aim at fellow lightweights Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Ferguson is currently training to face Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 – a card that will mark the return of Nate Diaz. The Stockton Slugger will face Leon Edwards in a welterweight co-main event, his first bout since 2019. This will also be the first time in UFC history that a co-main event or a non-title fight will be 25 minutes long.

Tony Ferguson records: Tony Ferguson slams Nate Diaz

Apart from Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush and Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards, UFC 262 will be headlined by a vacant lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. Given the blockbuster fights listed above, it came as no surprise that tickets for the event sold out in mere minutes. Earlier, Nate Diaz had boasted about the fast and mind-blowing tickets sales on Twitter, which might have struck a nerve with Ferguson. El Cucuy later took to social media and slammed The Stockton Slugger, calling him his “b***h”.

UFC news: Ferguson trolls McGregor and Nurmagomedov

He also took shots at arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, calling him “fathead,” while proclaiming Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz as a “snitch”. He then turned his attention towards Conor McGregor, saying that the Irishman is busy “joking”. “Nathans my Bi**h, fathead’s manager a snitch, and Mcnuggets is jockin’ everyone’s sauce. We all really know why the fight sold out in minutes,” he wrote.

Tony Ferguson records: Dariush bout important for Ferguson

Clearly, El Cucuy believes that MMA fans are more interested in seeing his upcoming fight with Beneil Dariush, compared to Nate Diaz’s UFC 262 clash with Leon Edwards. The Dariush bout is extremely important for Tony Ferguson as for the first time in his career, the former interim champ is on a two-fight losing streak. After losing to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, respectively, Ferguson would definitely look to bounce back if he wants to become a title contender yet again.

UFC news: Conor McGregor next fight and Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement

While Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz are busy preparing for UFC 262, Conor McGregor has also kicked off his training camp for the third Dustin Poirier bout, which is rumoured to take place on July 10 at UFC 264. Both the fighters are currently tied 1-1 on the papers, with McGregor winning the first clash and Poirier winning the second. Khabib Nurmagomedov, announced his retirement from the sport last October, after retaining his lightweight belt against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Nurmagomedov has since vacated his title and is currently focusing on coaching his fellow teammates.

Image Source: AP, Nate Diaz/ Instagram