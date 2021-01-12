Tony Ferguson Scrutinises Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Record, Gets Criticised By Michael Bisping

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s professional MMA record (29-0) is arguably the greatest in the sport. However, many fans and fighters, including Khabib’s arch-nemesis Tony Ferguson have scrutinised the record, claiming that the record is not as great as it sounds. However, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently came to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s defence, explaining why 29-0 is still a massive feat.

A few days ago, Tony Ferguson dissected Nurmagomedov’s unbeaten record, claiming that half of The Eagle’s professional fights were just two rounds long, as compared to UFC’s three and five. While Ferguson’s arguments are not completely wrong, they are not completely right either. While commenting on the same on his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, Michael Bisping explained that whenever a fighter starts his/her MMA career, they start from the bottom.

Khabib vs Ferguson: Michael Bisping criticises Tony Ferguson

The same happened with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Eagle first used to compete in two-round fights in other promotions, but after joining UFC, he started fighting in three-round bouts, before defeating top fighters in five-round matchups. “When I started professional MMA, the guy I fought wasn’t very good. You build your way up to it and you fight the best guys when you get up to that level. You shouldn’t be fighting good guys at that time,” Bisping added.

Michael Bisping finds no logic in Tony Ferguson argument

Michael Bisping, who’s an admirer of Tony Ferguson’s fighting style, claimed that El Cucuy’s comments have “no logic” as after joining UFC, Nurmagomedov stayed undefeated, even defeating fighters like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and others. Nurmagomedov was even set to fight Ferguson on several occasions, but for one reason or the other, the fight never happened. Given that The Eagle has now retired from the sport, there’s almost zero per cent chance that Khabib vs Ferguson will ever happen in the future.

“I love Tony, but there’s no logic in the argument there. Ok, great he didn’t fight the best people prior to the UFC, (but) when he got to the UFC, he remained undefeated. He fought excellent competition. So what he did before the UFC shouldn’t even matter,” he added.

Image Source: Michael Bisping/ Instagram, AP