Tony Ferguson Stuns Fans, Dana White After Refusing To Submit To Oliveira Armbar: WATCH

Even though Tony Ferguson lost to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256, he proved once again why he’s called the ‘El Cucuy’ of MMA. Ferguson managed to survive an endless onslaught of violence and submission attempts from Charles Oliveira, taking the fight to the judges’ decision. The highlight of the bout came at the final 10 seconds of round one, where the former interim champion found himself locked in an armbar.

The Brazilian was in full control of the bout and continued to hyperextend Tony Ferguson’s arm, which was very close to being broken. However, the El Cucuy shocked everyone and even the commentators by refusing to submit until the round ended. According to reports, many fighters would have tapped to the visions move, but Tony Ferguson walked it off like nothing happened.

Tony Ferguson went on to fight for two more round, before the bout concluded and Charles Oliveira received a unanimous decision (30–26, 30–26, 30–26) victory. This was Ferguson’s second straight loss after succumbing a fifth-round TKO by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. However, the El Cucuy is still a major prospect in the lightweight division as he was in a twelve fight win streak before losing to Gaethje.

UFC 256 results: Dana White in awe of Ferguson’s mental fortitude

At the post-fight conference, Dana White praised Tony Ferguson saying that “10 out of 10 people tap to that armbar”. He said the former interim champ is tough and would give him some time to recover before returning for another bout. When asked whether the company is thinking of releasing Ferguson, White stated, “Tony’s still a couple fights away from making any crazy decisions like that”.

“I mean 10 out of 10 people tap to that armbar. The fact that he even made it through the armbar is unbelievable and just a testament to how tough and durable and crazy Tony Ferguson is,” he added.

Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira: Fans praise Tony Ferguson

After the bout, many fans also took to social media and praised Tony Ferguson. While some called him “crazy” others question whether the former TUF star is human or not. “Even though he lost, he’s still one of the toughest fighters to ever enter the octagon,” wrote a fan.

