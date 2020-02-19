'Traditional Sports Different From Olympics': Rijiju On Another Kambala Record Breaker

Reacting to another Kambala racer Nishant Shetty who broke Srinivas Gowda's 100m record, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the parameters of traditional sports are different from Olympic sports and hence both cannot be compared. The Union Minister, however, asserted that the athletes will get a fair chance to have trails.

"The level of traditional sport is different, it is different from the Olympic sports measurement, it cannot be compared and everybody is doing good in their own level," Rijiju told ANI

"Any talent around the corner in the country, if it comes in my view then I will get them tested. I want to give a fair chance of trial and if it is fine then we will keep him in the camp and if not we will keep looking for new such talents," he added.

Rijiju dismissed rumors of Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda saying no to national trials. "He has not rejected the trail. As the competition for the Kambala tournament is going on and after the tournament, he will come for the trial. He is 28 years old and he has his own limitations," said Rijiju denying reports of Gowda's refusal.

Just days after Kambala buffalo racer Srinivasa Gowda was compared to Usain Bolt for his lightning-fast sprint in the buffalo race, another competitor Nishant Shetty is said to have broken the former's record. Srinivasa Gowda, hailing from Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada district covered 142.5 meters in just 13.62 seconds in the traditional buffalo race of Karnataka. Nishant Shetty from Bajagoli Jogibettu bettered Srinivasa Gowda's record by completing 100m in 9.51 seconds, according to the event organizers as per reports. Srinivasa Gowda had grabbed the eyeballs of many and was even called upon by the Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to Delhi in order to get a fair trial from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and under the top national coaches of the country.

